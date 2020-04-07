Rent Calculator
Lakewood, CA
4522 Eastbrook Avenue
Last updated June 8 2019 at 12:14 AM
4522 Eastbrook Avenue
Location
4522 Eastbrook Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 baths, nice yard with automatic sprinklers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4522 Eastbrook Avenue have any available units?
4522 Eastbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CA
.
What amenities does 4522 Eastbrook Avenue have?
Some of 4522 Eastbrook Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4522 Eastbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4522 Eastbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 Eastbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 Eastbrook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4522 Eastbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4522 Eastbrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 4522 Eastbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 Eastbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 Eastbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 4522 Eastbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4522 Eastbrook Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4522 Eastbrook Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4522 Eastbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 Eastbrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4522 Eastbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4522 Eastbrook Avenue has units with air conditioning.
