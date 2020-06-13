/
accessible apartments
41 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CA
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4568 N. Banner Drive - 3
4568 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
520 sqft
Property Address: 4568 N Banner Dr, #3, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona at 562-388-3347 or email ramona @ entouragepm.com Bright and airy apartment, located on a beautiful tree-lined street.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4477 North Banner Drive - 4
4477 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
647 sqft
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Long Beach
9 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,920
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,273
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,930
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,728
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
950 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,095
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,614
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Saint Mary
1 Unit Available
730 Pine Ave.
730 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Belmont Heights
1 Unit Available
3601 Vermont Street - 14
3601 Vermont Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
750 sqft
Property Address: 3601 E Vermont St, #14, Long Beach, CA 90814 For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1215 Temple Avenue - C
1215 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,495
400 sqft
Property Address: 1215 Temple Avenue #C, Long Beach, CA 90804 For Questions or Showing Times Please text Michelle at (562) 326-9973 or email: Michelle @ entouragepm.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Bluff Park
1 Unit Available
3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway
3211 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
Property Address: 3226 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803 For Questions or Showing Times please text Tara 562-287-4001 or email tara @ propertyproslb.com You will love this stunning lower commercial space located on Broadway in Long Beach, CA.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Lee School
1 Unit Available
1335 Stanley Ave - 3
1335 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1100 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Huge 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom lower apartment with great layout. Rent - $2,195 Deposit - $500 10 Month Lease Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
1610 East Ocean Boulevard - 3
1610 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
650 sqft
lease text or call 562-357-9606 or email **** Monthly Rent - $2,195 Deposit - $500 10 Month Lease Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Park Estates
1 Unit Available
5271 East Anaheim Road
5271 East Anaheim Road, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1500 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom unit with hardwood flooring and a gourmet kitchen that includes stove with glass rangehood and refrigerator with ice maker.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Lee School
1 Unit Available
1720 Obispo Ave - 6
1720 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has tile flooring in living area and carpets in bedrooms. Lots of natural light! Unit is located on the 2nd floor. Rent - $1,695 Deposit - $500 10 Month Lease Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Belmont Shore
1 Unit Available
114 Roswell Avenue - 5
114 Roswell Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
500 sqft
Property Address: 114 Roswell Ave Long Beach CA 90803 To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-961-4234 Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm. com You will fall in love with this remodeled studio located in a quiet 5 unit building.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
400 W Ocean Boulevard
400 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer'West Ocean' towers OCEAN and city view residence!Stunning corner unit with walls of windows to enjoy your city,Downtown Skyline,mountain and ocean views! The open floor plan (one of the most desired floor plans in the complex) allows for ample
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
700 East Ocean Boulevard
700 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1670 sqft
Originally Three bedrooms converted to Two bedrooms for a breathtaking ocean view. 1280 SQFT. Included in-unit washer/dryer, Verizon FiOS channels, gym, and heated pool year-round.
Results within 10 miles of Lakewood
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
