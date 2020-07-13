Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
3 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Mutual
4743 Levelside Avenue
4743 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
As soon as you pull up to this beautiful, spacious home in Lakewood you will be greeted by fresh fruit trees all over the front yard with avocados, blackberries, mangos, red apples, green apples, and much more! As you pull into the long driveway

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Country Club Estates
3334 Warwood Road
3334 Warwood Road, Lakewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2588 sqft
Spacious pool home located in Lakewood County Club. Large family room, living/dining rooms and two fire places. Extensive update was completed in 2016: Marble kitchen counters, custom cabinets, travertine tile floors, new central air and heat.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
4715 Briercrest Ave.
4715 Briercrest Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1478 sqft
4715 Briercrest Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3bd 1.75ba Lakewood House w/hardwood floor, gar & yard - 4715 Briercrest Ave. Lakewood 3 Bedrooms 1- 3/4 Baths $2,750.00 Rent $2,750.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
4502 Petaluma Ave.
4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1138 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
6103 Village Road
6103 Village Road, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1122 sqft
This home is a truly gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms home. Double sink vanity, large walk in closet. This home has been professionally remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,722
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Carson Park
3712 North Studebaker Road
3712 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 1,219 Sq. ft 5,068 Sq. ft. lot size Detached 2-car garage Stove Nice backyard New carpet New vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1064 E Market St
1064 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
895 sqft
Available 08/01/20 CENTRAL A/C & PARKING IN LOVELY RENOVATED UNITS! - Property Id: 314257 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing our Floor Model! Renovated 2 bed, 1 bath with Central A/C and Parking: $1,850/month.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1074 E Market Street
1074 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Available 07/20/20 1074 E Market Street, Long Beach CA - Property Id: 313904 Now showing our floor model.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
16653 California ave
16653 California Avenue, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Available 07/15/20 It's not an apartment, it's a home. - Property Id: 302453 Perfect retired couples home in a safe, low noise neighborhood. The house has a detached garage good for storage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
La Palma
8475 Cedarview Court
8475 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
985 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo! New Carpet & Paint! Kitchen with Granite Counters & Tile Flooring! New Stack Washer & Dryer in Unit! 2 Carport Parking Spaces!

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Old Lakewood City
5335 E Ebell Street
5335 Ebell Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1678 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in the bedrooms and family room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
10236 Walnut Street
10236 Walnut Street, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1050 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2545 House with 3bedroom, 1.5 baths, cozy kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel sink and and stainless steel dishwasher, gray quartz counters. Central heating and A/C, ceiling fan in dinning room and bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North End
1620 E. 33rd Street
1620 East 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1008 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Single Family 3 Bedroom / 3Bathroom - Beautiful house located at 1620 E. 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA . Two story Single Family residence greets you with an open and spacious living room area. Large rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
5529 E. Peabody St.
5529 Peabody Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
917 sqft
Charming Home South of Conant - Charming home in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach featuring 2 bed rooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, newer windows, new roof, large enclosed

1 of 10

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
9545 Via Entrada
9545 via Entrada, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1587 sqft
3 bed 2,5 town home located in quiet area of cypress close to schools****Laminate flooring through out ****Remodeled kitchen with dinning area***large living room with recessed lights ****two car garage with laundry hook up ****Solar panels to save

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1
17038 Downey Avenue, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1320 sqft
Lovely Tri-Level Townhome for rent in Bellflower! Everything has been redone. New paint, carpet, ceiling fans. It features a direct access garage, inside laundry (upstairs), cozy patio area, central air & heat, fireplace w/mantle.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
55 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
70 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
City Guide for Lakewood, CA

Lakewood is home to the world's first Denny's Restaurant. Talk about moons over our own hearts!

Located in Los Angeles County, Lakewood CA is sometimes referred to as the "instant city" due to its leap from being a humble lima bean field to a thriving city all within a decade! This 9.5 square mile city is mere 23 miles away from LA; with Long Beach bordering its west and south region. This city is home to one of America’s largest malls the Lakewood Center Mall, which just goes to show the exponential leap it has made from its humble beginnings.This city of approximately 81,000 people is very typical of a post-World War II suburb. One of the most successfully planned communities, developers of Lakewood have been credited for "altering the map of Southern California forever". Wanna know what its like to be part of this massive planned development? Let’s find you an apartment for rent first! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakewood, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

