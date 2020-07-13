176 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CA with parking
Lakewood is home to the world's first Denny's Restaurant. Talk about moons over our own hearts!
Located in Los Angeles County, Lakewood CA is sometimes referred to as the "instant city" due to its leap from being a humble lima bean field to a thriving city all within a decade! This 9.5 square mile city is mere 23 miles away from LA; with Long Beach bordering its west and south region. This city is home to one of America’s largest malls the Lakewood Center Mall, which just goes to show the exponential leap it has made from its humble beginnings.This city of approximately 81,000 people is very typical of a post-World War II suburb. One of the most successfully planned communities, developers of Lakewood have been credited for "altering the map of Southern California forever". Wanna know what its like to be part of this massive planned development? Let’s find you an apartment for rent first! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.