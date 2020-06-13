/
3 bedroom apartments
210 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Mutual
1 Unit Available
2718 Arbor Rd.
2718 Arbor Road, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Lakewood House! - Features: - House - Large yard - Garage - Driveway - New plank flooring - Newly painted - Three bedrooms - Ceiling fans - Washer and dryer hook-up's Call Rosa for a viewing! (562) 899-0657 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840566)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lakewood Mutual
1 Unit Available
4743 Levelside Avenue
4743 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1957 sqft
LARGE SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS READY TO MOVE IN NOW. NO CARPETING, LARGE FAMILY ROOM WAS ADDED AT THE BACK. LOTS OF FRUIT TREES. DETACHED GARAGE AT THE BACK OF THE LONG DRIVEWAY. NEAR SCHOOL AND PARKS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Eastern Lakewood
1 Unit Available
20729 Ibex Avenue
20729 Ibex Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1314 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. The location is very impressive, being part of the ABC Unified educational system, yet not nearly impressive as the brand new construction. There are two units on this lot, but they are separate from each other.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
4502 Petaluma Ave.
4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1138 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4806 GAVIOTA AVE
4806 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH...
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
9421 Arkansas Street
9421 Arkansas Street, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 1 bath rear home in a duplex with multiple updates. This charming home boast of a brand new kitchen counter with cabinets, brand new stove, brand new tiles in the entire house, and many more. Almost everything is new.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
17726 Palo Verde Avenue
17726 Palo Verde Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1145 sqft
These condominiums are for families and discerning professionals who wants quick access to the Los Cerritos Center, or downtown (without being in downtown). The world class shopping and dining is walking distance along Studebaker road. and 183rd St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Old Lakewood City
1 Unit Available
5335 E Ebell Street
5335 Ebell Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1678 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in the bedrooms and family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ramona Park
1 Unit Available
3400 E 67th Street
3400 East 67th Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
3301 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3400 E 67th Street in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
11235 CANDOR Street
11235 Candor Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1609 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With brand new central air conditioning, new forced heating unit and new vinyl windows throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Old Lakewood City
1 Unit Available
3870 Clark Avenue
3870 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1683 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This 3bd/2ba Craftsman home has been completely upgraded throughout and designed to make anyone feel right at home! Perfect for any family who loves space and upgraded amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
19638 Sequoia Avenue
19638 Sequoia Avenue, Cerritos, CA
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, this property has been cleaned and sanitized up to CDC standard. All visitors to the property must wear face mask and sanitize their hands upon exiting the property.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
8487 CEDARVIEW COURT,
8487 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Welcome to this 3 BR 2.5 BA Two-story Condo. The light and bright living area. Located in the Cypress School District, close to freeways and shopping.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North End
1 Unit Available
1620 E. 33rd Street
1620 East 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1008 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Single Family 3 Bedroom / 3Bathroom - Beautiful house located at 1620 E. 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA . Two story Single Family residence greets you with an open and spacious living room area. Large rooms.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
9545 Via Entrada
9545 via Entrada, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1587 sqft
3 bed 2,5 town home located in quiet area of cypress close to schools****Laminate flooring through out ****Remodeled kitchen with dinning area***large living room with recessed lights ****two car garage with laundry hook up ****Solar panels to save
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
Wake up every morning to spectacular ocean views, from almost every room. 1628-1724 E Ocean Blvd is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90802. Nearby restaurants include Queens Surf, Plunge, and The Mess Deli.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
23 4th Place
23 South 4th Place, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,495
2155 sqft
Revel in the beauty of a rising sun over sparkling waters from this south-facing Ocean Front property. This ultra-contemporary building sets the standard for the ideal beachfront home. This 3 bed, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
1346 Linden Avenue
1346 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1103 sqft
Live in Historical Linden Roosevelt District in a very spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, upstairs apartment with new paint, new carpet, blinds throughout, with 2 air conditioners.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
9031 PRIMAVERA Lane
9031 Primavera Lane, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1455 sqft
Newer Construction - Gated Community: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with direct access private 2 car garage. Beautifully finished with Updgraded Kitchen including Granite Countertops. Master Suite and Secondary Bedroom have walk-in closets.
