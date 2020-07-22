Apartment List
80 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, CA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Lakeside means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbison Canyon
14574 Rios Canyon Rd
14574 Rios Canyon Road, Harbison Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Quite country setting in Rios Canyon! This ranch style home features split bedroom floor plan; master on one side & 2 beds on the other side, 1 bath in middle, 1700 sq ft, covered parking.

1 of 13

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,622
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,831
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
2 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
2 Units Available
El Cajon
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include air conditioners and additional storage. Residents can enjoy on-site amenities such as laundry, pool, and BBQ area. Conveniently situated near I-8 with proximity to Harry Griffen Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
895 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1423 Graves Ave. Unit 202
1423 Graves Avenue, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
1423 Graves Ave. Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit at the Alder Woods in El Cajon - Single story condo home; 2nd floor unit at the Alder Woods located in El Cajon.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9027 Farrington Court
9027 Farrington Court, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1662 sqft
9027 Farrington Court Available 08/01/20 Modern 4 BR 2.5 BA detached single-family home. - No additional showings planned at the present time.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10656 Prince Carlos Ln
10656 Prince Carlos Lane, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1286 sqft
4 BDR Townhome in Quiet Setting - Welcome to Del Coronado Townhomes with community playgrounds and winding walking paths in quiet, tree-lined residential neighborhood located in Santee foothills.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C
11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1323 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
745 E. Bradley Ave. #46
745 East Bradley Avenue, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
806 sqft
3 BD 1 Full Bath Remodeled Upstairs Condo - Features: 3 bedrooms 1 full bath Assigned covered carport with storage near the unit Lots of guest parking Central A/C and heat Wood grain flooring throughout (no carpet) Ceiling fan Upstairs unit, nobody

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
9920 North Magnolia Avenue
9920 North Magnolia Avenue, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
896 sqft
**Photos will be updated when current tenants vacate** Non-Smoking Property! Two bedroom condominium in Santee's Carefree East HOA community.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sky Ranch
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
City Guide for Lakeside, CA

"Highway 405 will take you from the Boom Boom Roomto interstate 5 which goes right to the San Diego Zoo.

San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo,

How could I have ever left you?"

  • "San Diego Zoo" by The 6ths

Lakeside is one of the many census-designated places within San Diego County, so with its 20,648 residents, it's somewhere between a neighborhood and a full-blown city. But as long as you can find rental homes in Lakeside, it shouldn't matter what the official name for this area is. All that matters is that your search for housing here is short and satisfactory! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lakeside, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in Lakeside means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lakeside could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

