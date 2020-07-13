/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
244 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
8 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley
2207 Kings View Circle
2207 Kings View Circle, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1104 sqft
3 BEDROOM UPGRADED SPRING VALLEY TOWNHOME! - This upgraded condo is located in Spring Valley just minutes from the 94, 54 and 125 freeways. Fantastic floor plan features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Valley
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
11586 Fury Ln #132
11586 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
707 sqft
1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
3545 Grove St
3545 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1022 sqft
Resort style living in a fully gated community. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home with vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, granite counters and a very private balcony. 2 carport parking spots and the community features pool/spa, playground.
1 of 2
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
3635 Grove St. Unit 165
3635 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
767 sqft
Coming Soon! Great opportunity to rent this fabulous apartment in Lemon Grove! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of Lemon Grove.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East Unit 606
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo Pet Friendly! - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo walking distance to Cuyamaca College.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,847
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,153
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,260
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
962 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
La Mesa
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
12 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
$
1 Unit Available
Rolando
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
Similar Pages
Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Valley 3 BedroomsSpring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with BalconySpring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with GarageSpring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSpring Valley Apartments with ParkingSpring Valley Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA