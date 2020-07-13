/
apartments with pool
256 Apartments for rent in Bonita, CA with pool
6 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **JUST REDUCED!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home has Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and a lofted
Results within 1 mile of Bonita
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
13 Units Available
Terra Nova
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Hilltop
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
1 Unit Available
Central Chula Vista
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Community includes e-payments, internet access, and a pool. Units include bathtubs, carpeting, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens with ranges. Great location close to Chula Vista Junior High School.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
5 Units Available
Rancho - Del Rey
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skyline
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
2Story, 2Car garage attached, small Backyard, Trash included, washer & dryer room, walk-in Pantry, Community Pool & BBQ area More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12917931 (RLNE5426062)
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Bay Terraces
3010 Alta View Drive
3010 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
675 sqft
Updated one bedroom condo in Bay Terraces. Laundry facility on-site. Sparkling community pool. Located off the 54 and near the 805. Walking distance to Ralph's and dining establishments. Water included in rent! NO PETS.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Terraces
3010 Alta View Drive #B204
3010 Alta View Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
One bedroom condo in Bay Terraces!!! - Updated one bedroom condo in Bay Terraces. Laundry facility on-site. Sparkling community pool. Located off the 54 and near the 805. Walking distance to Ralph's and dining establishments.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Rancho - Del Rey
1399 Serena Circle
1399 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1240 sqft
This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 Summit Drive
1459 Summit Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1217 sqft
1459 Summit Drive Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1217 SQFT CHULA VISTA CONDO - The property also features a fireplace in the family room. The family room opens up to a private balcony. The property also features a two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Bonita
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Otay Ranch
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
15 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Harborside
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Palm City
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
14 Units Available
Ocean Crest
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Eastlake
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Eastlake Greens
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
