40 Apartments for rent in Lake Elsinore, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 30
1 of 4
1 of 34
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 34
1 of 31
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 52
1 of 37
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 36
Magical healing properties--bestowed by 300 sulfur springs, no less--drew Native Americans to Lake Elsinore before recorded history.
Lake Elsinore boasts the largest natural lake in Southern California, historic buildings and some of the least expensive housing in the region. The city sprawls over 41 square miles of brown high desert terrain and scrub brush, which includes about 5 square miles of the lake in the southwest corner. The ground rises to the hills in the north and east, and the Santa Ana Mountains to the southwest, which are outside city limits. Most of the city, including downtown, stays in the relative flatter areas around the lake. A few planned and gated housing developments hug the higher elevations. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Elsinore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.