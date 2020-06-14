Apartment List
/
CA
/
lake elsinore
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Lake Elsinore, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Elsinore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
53013 Gallica Street
53013 Gallica Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3242 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful four bedroom home with expansive master suite featuring a large retreat.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Elsinore

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32860 Mission Trail
32860 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Elsinore
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Perris
1 Unit Available
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29190 Crestline Dr
29190 Crestline Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1098 sqft
Come see this family home ready for new tenants. Drive up to the property and you will notice the front yard is low maintenance. Walk through the front door and you will find wood flooring throughout the home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33620 Willow Haven Ln Unit 106
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1976 sqft
Come see this fully upgraded family home! When you walk right on in you are greeted with a large and open entry way that is tiled.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
30713 Young Dove St
30713 Young Dove Street, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2588 sqft
Come see this stunning family home located in Menifee. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and open floor plan. The living room is large with wood flooring throughout the home. There is a formal dinning room attached to the living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27000 Crews Hill Dr
27000 Crews Hill Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1204 sqft
Come see this stunning 2 bedroom senior home. Located on the top of a hill with a stunning view of the valley. When you walk up to the home you are greeted with a living room with hard wood flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26828 Augusta Dr
26828 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1066 sqft
Come check out this adorable senior home right in the heart of Sun City on a quiet street. When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room with a quaint kitchen bar area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
28199 Long Meadow Dr
28199 Long Meadow Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1690 sqft
Come see this beautiful senior home in the Oasis Senior Community. This home has been upgraded with hardwood flooring in the kitchen, living room, hallway and den.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33581 Cyclamen Lane
33581 Cyclamen Lane, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2459 sqft
33581 Cyclamen Lane Available 07/06/20 Large, breathtaking home in northeast Murrieta! - Located on a quiet street and neighborhood, this breathtaking 4-bedroom two-story home comes with an attached 3 car garage, fenced yard and beautiful

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
23080 Cannery Road
23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1917 sqft
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls,
Results within 10 miles of Lake Elsinore
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
37 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Dos Lagos
30 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
City Guide for Lake Elsinore, CA

Magical healing properties--bestowed by 300 sulfur springs, no less--drew Native Americans to Lake Elsinore before recorded history.

Lake Elsinore boasts the largest natural lake in Southern California, historic buildings and some of the least expensive housing in the region. The city sprawls over 41 square miles of brown high desert terrain and scrub brush, which includes about 5 square miles of the lake in the southwest corner. The ground rises to the hills in the north and east, and the Santa Ana Mountains to the southwest, which are outside city limits. Most of the city, including downtown, stays in the relative flatter areas around the lake. A few planned and gated housing developments hug the higher elevations. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Elsinore, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Elsinore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lake Elsinore 1 BedroomsLake Elsinore 2 BedroomsLake Elsinore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Elsinore 3 BedroomsLake Elsinore Apartments with Balcony
Lake Elsinore Apartments with GarageLake Elsinore Apartments with GymLake Elsinore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Elsinore Apartments with Parking
Lake Elsinore Apartments with PoolLake Elsinore Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Elsinore Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Elsinore Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake Elsinore Hills District
East Lake District

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College