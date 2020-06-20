Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Absolutely stunning three bed three bath home in the Tuscany Hills community. Enjoy a community center with an Olympic sized pool, large spa, workout room, parks, tot-lots, tennis courts, and more! Walking into this home nearly takes your breath away with its towering ceiling height! The living room offers majestic real hardwood flooring. Out into that side yard you have natural stone veneer set against an expertly manicured planter complete slate stone pavers leading to the back yard. The formal dining area is also set with decorative window treatments over an additional eight foot sliding door, incredibly high ceilings, and the same hardwood flooring. The kitchen offers custom cabinets featuring glass inlay and crown. The countertops feature beautifully ornate granite slabs with excellent grain and pattern. The kitchen island features a custom hand chiseled rough edge finish adding to the high quality feel of the kitchen. The family room area continues the natural stone veneer from the planter on to the walls of the majestic gas fireplace. The flooring is a mix of hardwood and a lush Berber carpet and the wood blinds help keep out the early day sunlight. The home offers spacious bedrooms and the master bedroom has an eight foot sliding door out to the back yard area. The master bath features an oversized tub with separate shower, natural stone slab flooring, and a large walk in closet with dual mirrored doors. The guest bedrooms offer designer paint colors and custom features like back-lit crown molding and custom built window shutters. In addition to the three bedrooms you can also enjoy the office located downstairs and the loft at the top of the stairs. This is a very versatile home and has everything you could ask for and more!!.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



