35 Vista Palermo

35 Vista Palermo
Location

35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Lake Elsinore Hills District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35 Vista Palermo · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2811 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Absolutely stunning three bed three bath home in the Tuscany Hills community. Enjoy a community center with an Olympic sized pool, large spa, workout room, parks, tot-lots, tennis courts, and more! Walking into this home nearly takes your breath away with its towering ceiling height! The living room offers majestic real hardwood flooring. Out into that side yard you have natural stone veneer set against an expertly manicured planter complete slate stone pavers leading to the back yard. The formal dining area is also set with decorative window treatments over an additional eight foot sliding door, incredibly high ceilings, and the same hardwood flooring. The kitchen offers custom cabinets featuring glass inlay and crown. The countertops feature beautifully ornate granite slabs with excellent grain and pattern. The kitchen island features a custom hand chiseled rough edge finish adding to the high quality feel of the kitchen. The family room area continues the natural stone veneer from the planter on to the walls of the majestic gas fireplace. The flooring is a mix of hardwood and a lush Berber carpet and the wood blinds help keep out the early day sunlight. The home offers spacious bedrooms and the master bedroom has an eight foot sliding door out to the back yard area. The master bath features an oversized tub with separate shower, natural stone slab flooring, and a large walk in closet with dual mirrored doors. The guest bedrooms offer designer paint colors and custom features like back-lit crown molding and custom built window shutters. In addition to the three bedrooms you can also enjoy the office located downstairs and the loft at the top of the stairs. This is a very versatile home and has everything you could ask for and more!!.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Vista Palermo have any available units?
35 Vista Palermo has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Vista Palermo have?
Some of 35 Vista Palermo's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Vista Palermo currently offering any rent specials?
35 Vista Palermo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Vista Palermo pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Vista Palermo is pet friendly.
Does 35 Vista Palermo offer parking?
Yes, 35 Vista Palermo does offer parking.
Does 35 Vista Palermo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Vista Palermo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Vista Palermo have a pool?
Yes, 35 Vista Palermo has a pool.
Does 35 Vista Palermo have accessible units?
No, 35 Vista Palermo does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Vista Palermo have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Vista Palermo does not have units with dishwashers.
