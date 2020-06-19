29347 Sword Fern

Amenities

Completely upgraded over $35k two story home in the Baseball District at Summerly! At the front of the house is a private bedroom, bathroom, and a linen closet. The over-sized great room with extended luxury vinyl plank flooring accents beautifully with family kitchen and dining area. The Kitchen provides an island with double stainless steel sink, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, and shaker-style cabinets. Going upstairs, you will find a master bedroom suite which showcases a large walk-in closet, linen cabinet plus private bathroom with dual sinks. Down the hallway are two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, and laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Upgrades include: SOLAR PANELS that will save you HUGE on your electricity bill, artificial turf in front and backyard, tankless water heater, LED lighting, custom blinds, and much more to mention. Summerly is a master planned community that features 2 pools, 3 parks, fire pit, clubhouse, sport court, kid's splash zones, hiking trails, and more amenities to come! Summerly is located across the street from Storm Stadium, 18 hole golf course, and is very close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and 15 FWY!!!