Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

29347 Sword Fern

29347 Sword Fern · (909) 980-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29347 Sword Fern, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
East Lake District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2309 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
Completely upgraded over $35k two story home in the Baseball District at Summerly! At the front of the house is a private bedroom, bathroom, and a linen closet. The over-sized great room with extended luxury vinyl plank flooring accents beautifully with family kitchen and dining area. The Kitchen provides an island with double stainless steel sink, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, and shaker-style cabinets. Going upstairs, you will find a master bedroom suite which showcases a large walk-in closet, linen cabinet plus private bathroom with dual sinks. Down the hallway are two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, and laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Upgrades include: SOLAR PANELS that will save you HUGE on your electricity bill, artificial turf in front and backyard, tankless water heater, LED lighting, custom blinds, and much more to mention. Summerly is a master planned community that features 2 pools, 3 parks, fire pit, clubhouse, sport court, kid's splash zones, hiking trails, and more amenities to come! Summerly is located across the street from Storm Stadium, 18 hole golf course, and is very close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and 15 FWY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29347 Sword Fern have any available units?
29347 Sword Fern has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 29347 Sword Fern have?
Some of 29347 Sword Fern's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29347 Sword Fern currently offering any rent specials?
29347 Sword Fern isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29347 Sword Fern pet-friendly?
No, 29347 Sword Fern is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Elsinore.
Does 29347 Sword Fern offer parking?
No, 29347 Sword Fern does not offer parking.
Does 29347 Sword Fern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29347 Sword Fern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29347 Sword Fern have a pool?
Yes, 29347 Sword Fern has a pool.
Does 29347 Sword Fern have accessible units?
No, 29347 Sword Fern does not have accessible units.
Does 29347 Sword Fern have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29347 Sword Fern has units with dishwashers.
