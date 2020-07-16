All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

24146 Hibiscus Lane

24146 Hibiscus Ln · No Longer Available
Location

24146 Hibiscus Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Lake Elsinore Hills District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the beautiful and gated community of Westridge at Canyon Hills! This stunning home offers: Three bedrooms, two in a half bathrooms (one is located on lower level) loft and office! Walk in to upgraded tile flooring through out the lower level of the home. Spacious office with glass french doors. Kitchen has; granite counter tops, center island, black & stainless appliances, recessed lighting and opens to the great room which features living and dining room combo! Upstairs you will walk up to a large loft area, guest bathroom with double sink vanity, one bedroom has lovely window seat. Individual laundry room with tons of shelves! Master bedroom is good size with en suite bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. This home has beautiful neutral paint colors through out! No pets!
Enjoy two car garage and back yard has a patio area and is fully fenced. Must see to truly appreciate! Renter's insurance required with a liability policy of $300,000.
This community has pools, cabanas, barbecue area, basketball and tennis courts!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24146 Hibiscus Lane have any available units?
24146 Hibiscus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Elsinore, CA.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 24146 Hibiscus Lane have?
Some of 24146 Hibiscus Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24146 Hibiscus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24146 Hibiscus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24146 Hibiscus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24146 Hibiscus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Elsinore.
Does 24146 Hibiscus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24146 Hibiscus Lane offers parking.
Does 24146 Hibiscus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24146 Hibiscus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24146 Hibiscus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24146 Hibiscus Lane has a pool.
Does 24146 Hibiscus Lane have accessible units?
No, 24146 Hibiscus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24146 Hibiscus Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24146 Hibiscus Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
