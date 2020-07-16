24146 Hibiscus Lane

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful and gated community of Westridge at Canyon Hills! This stunning home offers: Three bedrooms, two in a half bathrooms (one is located on lower level) loft and office! Walk in to upgraded tile flooring through out the lower level of the home. Spacious office with glass french doors. Kitchen has; granite counter tops, center island, black & stainless appliances, recessed lighting and opens to the great room which features living and dining room combo! Upstairs you will walk up to a large loft area, guest bathroom with double sink vanity, one bedroom has lovely window seat. Individual laundry room with tons of shelves! Master bedroom is good size with en suite bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. This home has beautiful neutral paint colors through out! No pets!

Enjoy two car garage and back yard has a patio area and is fully fenced. Must see to truly appreciate! Renter's insurance required with a liability policy of $300,000.

This community has pools, cabanas, barbecue area, basketball and tennis courts!!