Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1340 Roger Street

1340 Roger St · (951) 345-4146
Location

1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
Riverview District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1340 Roger Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2072 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Updated three bedroom home with many desirable amenities. With a freshly painted exterior and upgrades throughout, you will be sure to love this home! Enjoy new vinyl wood flooring throughout; excluding bedrooms which have carpet, ceiling fans, a wood burning fireplace, a huge master suite with a large walk-in closet, and so much more! Invite your friends and family over to enjoy the large fenced backyard with a fire pit and a covered patio. Not to mention the ample amount of parking for you and your guests out front. This home will be ready the beginning of July, so call and schedule a future showing today!

Tentative availability for showings is July 1, 2020.

Landscaping and Pest Control Services included in monthly rent!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5840121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Roger Street have any available units?
1340 Roger Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 Roger Street have?
Some of 1340 Roger Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Roger Street currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Roger Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Roger Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 Roger Street is pet friendly.
Does 1340 Roger Street offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Roger Street does offer parking.
Does 1340 Roger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Roger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Roger Street have a pool?
No, 1340 Roger Street does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Roger Street have accessible units?
No, 1340 Roger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Roger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Roger Street does not have units with dishwashers.
