Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Updated three bedroom home with many desirable amenities. With a freshly painted exterior and upgrades throughout, you will be sure to love this home! Enjoy new vinyl wood flooring throughout; excluding bedrooms which have carpet, ceiling fans, a wood burning fireplace, a huge master suite with a large walk-in closet, and so much more! Invite your friends and family over to enjoy the large fenced backyard with a fire pit and a covered patio. Not to mention the ample amount of parking for you and your guests out front. This home will be ready the beginning of July, so call and schedule a future showing today!



Tentative availability for showings is July 1, 2020.



Landscaping and Pest Control Services included in monthly rent!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



(RLNE5840121)