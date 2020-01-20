All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:10 AM

884 Via Mendoza

884 Via Mendoza · No Longer Available
Location

884 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Welcome to your new home in Laguna Woods! This wonderful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is available as a long-term unfurnished rental. Easy access on ground level with just a 1/2 of flight of stairs up to the unit! Enjoy the views from this top floor unit, without having all the stairs! A shared front porch welcomes you to this spacious home, which features tons of natural light and extra storage space! Large kitchen features white appliances, a dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Adjacent dining room flows into the huge living room! Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with the balcony that runs the length of the unit, with multiple sliding doors! Down the hall, there is a large second bedroom & hall bathroom. The Master Suite features its own private bathroom, mirror closets, and tons of storage space! Just across the parking lot is the community laundry room. Carport with storage located directly across from the unit! Minutes to all of the wonderful amenities that Laguna Woods Village has to offer: pools, clubhouses, golf, parks, and more! With easy access to the 5 freeway, this is active 55+ living at its best! Tenant to pay United Mutual registration fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Via Mendoza have any available units?
884 Via Mendoza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 884 Via Mendoza have?
Some of 884 Via Mendoza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Via Mendoza currently offering any rent specials?
884 Via Mendoza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Via Mendoza pet-friendly?
No, 884 Via Mendoza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 884 Via Mendoza offer parking?
Yes, 884 Via Mendoza offers parking.
Does 884 Via Mendoza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Via Mendoza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Via Mendoza have a pool?
Yes, 884 Via Mendoza has a pool.
Does 884 Via Mendoza have accessible units?
No, 884 Via Mendoza does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Via Mendoza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 884 Via Mendoza has units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Via Mendoza have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 Via Mendoza does not have units with air conditioning.

