Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

73 CALLE ARAGON

73 Calle Aragon · (714) 928-3976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit O · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
Enjoy the lovely view of the treetops as you use the elevator lift to the second floor. This manner has beautiful high ceilings and a lovely outlook.
Elevator take you high in the building or exercise on the steps. live in the tree tops. Great for summer or winter living. 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths give you and your guests plenty of living space High ceiling in the dining room Flat screen TV in living room and TV in bedroom. Queen bed in master and pull out sofa in guest room . The amenities are too many to mention all, 2 golf courses. Play golf $10 for 18 holes. driving range or You can dine on the veranda of the new clubhouse and restaurant and watch the golfers. 7 clubhouses, 5 with pools and 4 spas, 2 state of the art fitness centers, billiards, bocce ball, lawn bowling, riding stables, woodworking shop, sewing, art gallery Lapidary, ceramics, photography and video studio, Computer club, dance classes, exercise classes, TGIF Friday, performing arts center and over 200 clubs to keep you busy. If you get bored here you would be bored anywhere. What a great way to live. Come join the fun? Voted number one Senior Community in Orange County

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 CALLE ARAGON have any available units?
73 CALLE ARAGON has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73 CALLE ARAGON have?
Some of 73 CALLE ARAGON's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 CALLE ARAGON currently offering any rent specials?
73 CALLE ARAGON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 CALLE ARAGON pet-friendly?
No, 73 CALLE ARAGON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 73 CALLE ARAGON offer parking?
No, 73 CALLE ARAGON does not offer parking.
Does 73 CALLE ARAGON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 CALLE ARAGON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 CALLE ARAGON have a pool?
Yes, 73 CALLE ARAGON has a pool.
Does 73 CALLE ARAGON have accessible units?
No, 73 CALLE ARAGON does not have accessible units.
Does 73 CALLE ARAGON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 CALLE ARAGON has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 CALLE ARAGON have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 CALLE ARAGON does not have units with air conditioning.
