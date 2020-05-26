73 CALLE ARAGON

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table

Enjoy the lovely view of the treetops as you use the elevator lift to the second floor. This manner has beautiful high ceilings and a lovely outlook.

Elevator take you high in the building or exercise on the steps. live in the tree tops. Great for summer or winter living. 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths give you and your guests plenty of living space High ceiling in the dining room Flat screen TV in living room and TV in bedroom. Queen bed in master and pull out sofa in guest room . The amenities are too many to mention all, 2 golf courses. Play golf $10 for 18 holes. driving range or You can dine on the veranda of the new clubhouse and restaurant and watch the golfers. 7 clubhouses, 5 with pools and 4 spas, 2 state of the art fitness centers, billiards, bocce ball, lawn bowling, riding stables, woodworking shop, sewing, art gallery Lapidary, ceramics, photography and video studio, Computer club, dance classes, exercise classes, TGIF Friday, performing arts center and over 200 clubs to keep you busy. If you get bored here you would be bored anywhere. What a great way to live. Come join the fun? Voted number one Senior Community in Orange County