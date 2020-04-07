636 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

55+community of Laguna Woods. Lovely Castilla available for a negotiable short term lease of at least 3 months It's a great location! Walking distance to the creek. Completely furnished and ready immediately. No one above and just a few steps up brings you into this wonderful home with a good size balcony with open views. Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning combination - 27 hole championship golf course, 9 hole executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening, art studio, world class wood shop, over 200 clubs and organizations. Plus, free bus transportation around the community, nearby shopping and bus trips. Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful