All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 629 Avenida Sevilla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
629 Avenida Sevilla
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

629 Avenida Sevilla

629 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

629 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Located in the 55+ adult community of Laguna Woods, this popular lower end unit Cadiz manor is in a very quite location with wonderful views of the area and surrounding hills from both the patio and from inside the manor. This is a one-bedroom and one-bath unit, close to a community laundry and carport with storage. NO STEPS. This manor is Unfurnished, freshly repainted and with new laminate flooring. There is a 27-hole golf course, 7 club houses, 5 swimming pools and over 250 social clubs.

Long term lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Avenida Sevilla have any available units?
629 Avenida Sevilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 629 Avenida Sevilla have?
Some of 629 Avenida Sevilla's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Avenida Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
629 Avenida Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Avenida Sevilla pet-friendly?
No, 629 Avenida Sevilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 629 Avenida Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 629 Avenida Sevilla offers parking.
Does 629 Avenida Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Avenida Sevilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Avenida Sevilla have a pool?
Yes, 629 Avenida Sevilla has a pool.
Does 629 Avenida Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 629 Avenida Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Avenida Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Avenida Sevilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College