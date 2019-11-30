629 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Located in the 55+ adult community of Laguna Woods, this popular lower end unit Cadiz manor is in a very quite location with wonderful views of the area and surrounding hills from both the patio and from inside the manor. This is a one-bedroom and one-bath unit, close to a community laundry and carport with storage. NO STEPS. This manor is Unfurnished, freshly repainted and with new laminate flooring. There is a 27-hole golf course, 7 club houses, 5 swimming pools and over 250 social clubs.



Long term lease preferred.