62 Calle Cadiz

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court

How lucky can you get to be able to spend your summer in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath converted Seville model, in Laguna Woods Village 55+ community.This lovely coop features smooth ceilings,crown molding, throughout, there is tile flooring in the kitchen, dining area and both baths. Dual pane windows and sliding doors, vertical blinds, vaulted ceilings, central air, a washer and dryer just installed a few months ago. There are 2 master bedrooms one on the ground level and one on the 2nd level with an open loft that dramatically over looks the living room. Its and real beauty. Completely furnished with 2 queen size beds, fully equipped kitchen, bed linens and bath towels, just bring your suit case your favorite book relax and enjoy your summer. THIS IS A SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL.STARTING ON 5/1/20 TO 10/31/20, ONLY



Laguna Woods Village offers many amenities:5 pools, 7 clubhouse, 3 golf courses, image playing 27 hole for less than $20.00. Stop at the 19th restaurant after your golf game and enjoy a nice meal or just have your favorite drink at the friendly bar.There is a driving range, tennis courts,2 fitness centers, lawn bowling,equestrian center,library,state of the art theater, walking trails.Over 200 social clubs,many craft studio's that have knowledgeable volunteers and much more!Free bus service that provides transportation within the community and to local shopping centers,restaurants,and medical facilities.Just minutes to beautiful Laguna Beach