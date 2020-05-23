All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

62 Calle Cadiz

62 Calle Cadiz · No Longer Available
Location

62 Calle Cadiz, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
How lucky can you get to be able to spend your summer in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath converted Seville model, in Laguna Woods Village 55+ community.This lovely coop features smooth ceilings,crown molding, throughout, there is tile flooring in the kitchen, dining area and both baths. Dual pane windows and sliding doors, vertical blinds, vaulted ceilings, central air, a washer and dryer just installed a few months ago. There are 2 master bedrooms one on the ground level and one on the 2nd level with an open loft that dramatically over looks the living room. Its and real beauty. Completely furnished with 2 queen size beds, fully equipped kitchen, bed linens and bath towels, just bring your suit case your favorite book relax and enjoy your summer. THIS IS A SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL.STARTING ON 5/1/20 TO 10/31/20, ONLY

Laguna Woods Village offers many amenities:5 pools, 7 clubhouse, 3 golf courses, image playing 27 hole for less than $20.00. Stop at the 19th restaurant after your golf game and enjoy a nice meal or just have your favorite drink at the friendly bar.There is a driving range, tennis courts,2 fitness centers, lawn bowling,equestrian center,library,state of the art theater, walking trails.Over 200 social clubs,many craft studio's that have knowledgeable volunteers and much more!Free bus service that provides transportation within the community and to local shopping centers,restaurants,and medical facilities.Just minutes to beautiful Laguna Beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Calle Cadiz have any available units?
62 Calle Cadiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 62 Calle Cadiz have?
Some of 62 Calle Cadiz's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Calle Cadiz currently offering any rent specials?
62 Calle Cadiz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Calle Cadiz pet-friendly?
No, 62 Calle Cadiz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 62 Calle Cadiz offer parking?
No, 62 Calle Cadiz does not offer parking.
Does 62 Calle Cadiz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Calle Cadiz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Calle Cadiz have a pool?
Yes, 62 Calle Cadiz has a pool.
Does 62 Calle Cadiz have accessible units?
No, 62 Calle Cadiz does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Calle Cadiz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Calle Cadiz has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Calle Cadiz have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 62 Calle Cadiz has units with air conditioning.
