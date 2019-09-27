5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c

Amenities

WONDERFFUL LOCATION OVERLOOKING THE PAR 3 GOLF COURSE! Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo available for lease in our 55+ community of Laguna Woods. Located on the second floor in the premier 3 story elevator El Mirador building. Carpeting in living, dining and master bedroom with tile in high traffic areas. Full service kitchen with ice maker in the door refrigerator and self clean oven. Levelor blinds throughout and easy access to community laundry on the same floor. Glass enclosed balcony allows for expanded indoor living space to enjoy the view! Move-in -ready : ) Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning combination - 27 hole championship golf course, 9 hole executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening, art studio, world class wood shop, over 200 clubs and organizations. Plus, free bus transportation around the community, nearby shopping and bus trips. Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach!