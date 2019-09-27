All apartments in Laguna Woods
5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c

5517 Paseo Del Lago East · No Longer Available
Location

5517 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
WONDERFFUL LOCATION OVERLOOKING THE PAR 3 GOLF COURSE! Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo available for lease in our 55+ community of Laguna Woods. Located on the second floor in the premier 3 story elevator El Mirador building. Carpeting in living, dining and master bedroom with tile in high traffic areas. Full service kitchen with ice maker in the door refrigerator and self clean oven. Levelor blinds throughout and easy access to community laundry on the same floor. Glass enclosed balcony allows for expanded indoor living space to enjoy the view! Move-in -ready : ) Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning combination - 27 hole championship golf course, 9 hole executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening, art studio, world class wood shop, over 200 clubs and organizations. Plus, free bus transportation around the community, nearby shopping and bus trips. Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c have any available units?
5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c have?
Some of 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c offer parking?
No, 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c does not offer parking.
Does 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c have a pool?
Yes, 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c has a pool.
Does 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c have accessible units?
No, 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c has units with dishwashers.
Does 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c have units with air conditioning?
No, 5517 Paseo Del Lago E Unit 2c does not have units with air conditioning.

