5489 Paseo Del Lago W

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool internet access tennis court

FANTASTC LOCATION overlooking the par 3 Golf Course this updated Casa Milano model features 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath. The kitchen has been upgraded with quartz counter tops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator and freezer unit. Dual pane Windows, laminate flooring, tile, smooth ceilings, crown molding and central heat and air. The manor comes washer/dryer inside and Internet is included. There is extra living space on the enclosed balcony/sun room with great views of the par 3. This is fully furnished manor available September-November.

Come and enjoy Laguna Woods Village 55+ resort life-style community with 7 Club Houses, 5 Swimming Pools, 27 Hole Golf Course, par cours, tennis courts, horse stables and over 250 social clubs and so much more.