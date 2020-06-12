All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

5489 Paseo Del Lago W

5489 Paseo Del Lago West · (949) 315-1206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5489 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit P · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
FANTASTC LOCATION overlooking the par 3 Golf Course this updated Casa Milano model features 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath. The kitchen has been upgraded with quartz counter tops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator and freezer unit. Dual pane Windows, laminate flooring, tile, smooth ceilings, crown molding and central heat and air. The manor comes washer/dryer inside and Internet is included. There is extra living space on the enclosed balcony/sun room with great views of the par 3. This is fully furnished manor available September-November.
Come and enjoy Laguna Woods Village 55+ resort life-style community with 7 Club Houses, 5 Swimming Pools, 27 Hole Golf Course, par cours, tennis courts, horse stables and over 250 social clubs and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5489 Paseo Del Lago W have any available units?
5489 Paseo Del Lago W has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5489 Paseo Del Lago W have?
Some of 5489 Paseo Del Lago W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5489 Paseo Del Lago W currently offering any rent specials?
5489 Paseo Del Lago W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5489 Paseo Del Lago W pet-friendly?
No, 5489 Paseo Del Lago W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5489 Paseo Del Lago W offer parking?
Yes, 5489 Paseo Del Lago W does offer parking.
Does 5489 Paseo Del Lago W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5489 Paseo Del Lago W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5489 Paseo Del Lago W have a pool?
Yes, 5489 Paseo Del Lago W has a pool.
Does 5489 Paseo Del Lago W have accessible units?
No, 5489 Paseo Del Lago W does not have accessible units.
Does 5489 Paseo Del Lago W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5489 Paseo Del Lago W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5489 Paseo Del Lago W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5489 Paseo Del Lago W has units with air conditioning.
