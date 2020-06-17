All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 5398 Via Carrizo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
5398 Via Carrizo
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5398 Via Carrizo

5398 Via Carrizo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains. Huge greenbelts surround, A true resort living! Lovely 3-bedroom (3rd bedroom with a big retreat area, great as a study) and 2-bathroom, features include an add-on spacious sun room for extra activities. Nearly 2,000 square feet living space.

Located in the prime and quiet location. Light and bright throughout. Open concept kitchen. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Oversize 2-car garage. Enter through a large, private and nicely landscaped gated courtyard. Hardwood flooring in living room, all bedrooms, retreat and hallway. Vanity sinks in both bathroom have a quartz counter top. The 3rd bedroom has a high quality Murphy bed.

Lessees enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village: 7- club houses, 5 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, 27-hole golf courses plus a 9-hole par 3 golf course, tennis courts, horse stables, many craft workshops, 200+ clubs and much
more. Only a few minutes drive to Irvine Spectrum and famous Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5398 Via Carrizo have any available units?
5398 Via Carrizo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5398 Via Carrizo have?
Some of 5398 Via Carrizo's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5398 Via Carrizo currently offering any rent specials?
5398 Via Carrizo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5398 Via Carrizo pet-friendly?
No, 5398 Via Carrizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5398 Via Carrizo offer parking?
Yes, 5398 Via Carrizo does offer parking.
Does 5398 Via Carrizo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5398 Via Carrizo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5398 Via Carrizo have a pool?
Yes, 5398 Via Carrizo has a pool.
Does 5398 Via Carrizo have accessible units?
No, 5398 Via Carrizo does not have accessible units.
Does 5398 Via Carrizo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5398 Via Carrizo has units with dishwashers.
Does 5398 Via Carrizo have units with air conditioning?
No, 5398 Via Carrizo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College