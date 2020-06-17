5398 Via Carrizo

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage tennis court

Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains. Huge greenbelts surround, A true resort living! Lovely 3-bedroom (3rd bedroom with a big retreat area, great as a study) and 2-bathroom, features include an add-on spacious sun room for extra activities. Nearly 2,000 square feet living space.



Located in the prime and quiet location. Light and bright throughout. Open concept kitchen. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Oversize 2-car garage. Enter through a large, private and nicely landscaped gated courtyard. Hardwood flooring in living room, all bedrooms, retreat and hallway. Vanity sinks in both bathroom have a quartz counter top. The 3rd bedroom has a high quality Murphy bed.



Lessees enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village: 7- club houses, 5 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, 27-hole golf courses plus a 9-hole par 3 golf course, tennis courts, horse stables, many craft workshops, 200+ clubs and much

more. Only a few minutes drive to Irvine Spectrum and famous Laguna Beach.