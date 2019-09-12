All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

539 VIA ESTRADA

539 via Estrada · No Longer Available
Location

539 via Estrada, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
MADRID*HOME HAS MANY UPGRADES INCLUDING: NEW WINDOWS*SMOOTH CEILINGS*UPDATED OPEN KITCHEN*WOOD FLOORING*MIRRORED CLOSETS*FRESHLY PAINTED*SKYLIGHTS IN KITCHEN AND BATH*BEAUTIFUL PATIO WITH NEW COVER AND TILE*BRICK FLOOR IN ATRIUM*NEW WASHER/DRYER*OPENS TO GREENBELT*QUIET AND FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD*WALKING DISTANCE TO CLUB HOUSE 1*NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 VIA ESTRADA have any available units?
539 VIA ESTRADA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 539 VIA ESTRADA have?
Some of 539 VIA ESTRADA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 VIA ESTRADA currently offering any rent specials?
539 VIA ESTRADA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 VIA ESTRADA pet-friendly?
No, 539 VIA ESTRADA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 539 VIA ESTRADA offer parking?
No, 539 VIA ESTRADA does not offer parking.
Does 539 VIA ESTRADA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 VIA ESTRADA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 VIA ESTRADA have a pool?
No, 539 VIA ESTRADA does not have a pool.
Does 539 VIA ESTRADA have accessible units?
No, 539 VIA ESTRADA does not have accessible units.
Does 539 VIA ESTRADA have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 VIA ESTRADA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 VIA ESTRADA have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 VIA ESTRADA does not have units with air conditioning.
