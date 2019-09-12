539 VIA ESTRADA

MADRID*HOME HAS MANY UPGRADES INCLUDING: NEW WINDOWS*SMOOTH CEILINGS*UPDATED OPEN KITCHEN*WOOD FLOORING*MIRRORED CLOSETS*FRESHLY PAINTED*SKYLIGHTS IN KITCHEN AND BATH*BEAUTIFUL PATIO WITH NEW COVER AND TILE*BRICK FLOOR IN ATRIUM*NEW WASHER/DRYER*OPENS TO GREENBELT*QUIET AND FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD*WALKING DISTANCE TO CLUB HOUSE 1*NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
