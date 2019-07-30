5198 Duenas

Amenities

Highly desirable VILLA PARAISA model - Single level, Detached home - 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with a 2 car Direct Access Garage in coveted Gate 11. Located on a hilltop with a greenbelt setting. Expanded third bedroom makes the home nearly 1900 sq. ft. The Large Master Bedroom Suite is separated from the other two bedrooms by a generous living area. Second bedroom has a built-in desk and a murphy-type bed. The third bedroom has been enlarged from the original floor plan. Central air and heat. Kitchen features a stainless-steel appliances including a side by side refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, & free-standing range. There’s a walk-in pantry closet and inside laundry room. Lease of this home affords the tenant access to over 200 clubs, tennis courts, 18 holes of Golf for under $20, an equestrian center, arts and crafts center including jewelry, sewing, carpentry, photography and so much more. There are 7 clubhouses and 5 swimming pools. The landlord pays the HOA which covers Trash, Water, Landscaping, Exterior Building Maintenance, Cable TV (over 100 channels, Free Bus Service, Security Patrol and so much more. Only minutes from world renowned Laguna Beach. Laguna Woods is a 55 and over, Active Senior Community.