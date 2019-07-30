All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

5198 Duenas

5198 Duenas · No Longer Available
Location

5198 Duenas, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Highly desirable VILLA PARAISA model - Single level, Detached home - 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with a 2 car Direct Access Garage in coveted Gate 11. Located on a hilltop with a greenbelt setting. Expanded third bedroom makes the home nearly 1900 sq. ft. The Large Master Bedroom Suite is separated from the other two bedrooms by a generous living area. Second bedroom has a built-in desk and a murphy-type bed. The third bedroom has been enlarged from the original floor plan. Central air and heat. Kitchen features a stainless-steel appliances including a side by side refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, & free-standing range. There’s a walk-in pantry closet and inside laundry room. Lease of this home affords the tenant access to over 200 clubs, tennis courts, 18 holes of Golf for under $20, an equestrian center, arts and crafts center including jewelry, sewing, carpentry, photography and so much more. There are 7 clubhouses and 5 swimming pools. The landlord pays the HOA which covers Trash, Water, Landscaping, Exterior Building Maintenance, Cable TV (over 100 channels, Free Bus Service, Security Patrol and so much more. Only minutes from world renowned Laguna Beach. Laguna Woods is a 55 and over, Active Senior Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5198 Duenas have any available units?
5198 Duenas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5198 Duenas have?
Some of 5198 Duenas's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5198 Duenas currently offering any rent specials?
5198 Duenas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5198 Duenas pet-friendly?
No, 5198 Duenas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5198 Duenas offer parking?
Yes, 5198 Duenas offers parking.
Does 5198 Duenas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5198 Duenas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5198 Duenas have a pool?
Yes, 5198 Duenas has a pool.
Does 5198 Duenas have accessible units?
No, 5198 Duenas does not have accessible units.
Does 5198 Duenas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5198 Duenas has units with dishwashers.
Does 5198 Duenas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5198 Duenas has units with air conditioning.
