Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

421 Avenida Castilla

421 Avenida Castilla · (949) 315-1206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This wonderful Madrid manor has no one above and no one below. In an outstanding area of Laguna Woods, centrally located with no road noise and is one of the more popular models. The standard Madrid unit comes with one bath however, this one has two and has been renovated with an open kitchen, newer cabinets with granite counters and all stainless steel appliances. The master has a walk in closet and the master bath has a lovely soak tub with bubbles and shower. The guest bedroom has it own bathroom with a shower along with a murphy bed that is also used as a desk. There is plenty of cabinets in the guest bedroom for storage. This manor also has washer/dry hookups so no need to use the community laundry. Come and enjoy the large private front patio or enjoy the inner atrium for your morning coffee. In the closet on the front patio it is setup for working on projects or just to wrap the presents for the holidays. Come and see the manor and check out all the amenities that Laguna Woods has to offer such as the 27 hole golf course, 5 pools and over 250 social clubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Avenida Castilla have any available units?
421 Avenida Castilla has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 421 Avenida Castilla have?
Some of 421 Avenida Castilla's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Avenida Castilla currently offering any rent specials?
421 Avenida Castilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Avenida Castilla pet-friendly?
No, 421 Avenida Castilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 421 Avenida Castilla offer parking?
No, 421 Avenida Castilla does not offer parking.
Does 421 Avenida Castilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Avenida Castilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Avenida Castilla have a pool?
Yes, 421 Avenida Castilla has a pool.
Does 421 Avenida Castilla have accessible units?
No, 421 Avenida Castilla does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Avenida Castilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Avenida Castilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Avenida Castilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Avenida Castilla does not have units with air conditioning.
