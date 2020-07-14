421 Avenida Castilla

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This wonderful Madrid manor has no one above and no one below. In an outstanding area of Laguna Woods, centrally located with no road noise and is one of the more popular models. The standard Madrid unit comes with one bath however, this one has two and has been renovated with an open kitchen, newer cabinets with granite counters and all stainless steel appliances. The master has a walk in closet and the master bath has a lovely soak tub with bubbles and shower. The guest bedroom has it own bathroom with a shower along with a murphy bed that is also used as a desk. There is plenty of cabinets in the guest bedroom for storage. This manor also has washer/dry hookups so no need to use the community laundry. Come and enjoy the large private front patio or enjoy the inner atrium for your morning coffee. In the closet on the front patio it is setup for working on projects or just to wrap the presents for the holidays. Come and see the manor and check out all the amenities that Laguna Woods has to offer such as the 27 hole golf course, 5 pools and over 250 social clubs.