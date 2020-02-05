4012 Calle Sonora Oeste

Amenities

55+ COMMUNITY!! This is truly living on the top of the world! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Saddleback Valley as you drive in and out of the gate! Bright condo with a green, tree-filled outlook from windows and balcony. 2nd floor condo with elevator access. Wood laminate floors throughout except for tile in bathroom. Large living/dining room area with balcony access and lots of light. Updated kitchen area has granite counters, built-in microwave, newer oven and room for small table or pantry cabinet. Jack and Jill-type bath with easy access shower (no tub) and separate hallway entrance for your guests. In total - there is one toilet, one shower and two separate vanities. Bedroom dressing area features mirrored closet doors. As a lessee, you'll enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods including affordable golf on two courses, newer golf starter clubhouse with cafe and bar, tennis, gyms, horse stables, pools, gyms, library, theater, computer workrooms and classes, arts and craft classes through Saddleback Emeritus College, gardening plots, free bus service in and around the community plus golf cart accessible pathways to shopping areas and clubhouses. Great location close to shopping and just a short drive to Laguna Beach or the freeway. Community laundry on the same floor. Covered carport.