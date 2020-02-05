All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
4012 Calle Sonora Oeste
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

4012 Calle Sonora Oeste

4012 Calle Sonora Oeste · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4012 Calle Sonora Oeste, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
55+ COMMUNITY!! This is truly living on the top of the world! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Saddleback Valley as you drive in and out of the gate! Bright condo with a green, tree-filled outlook from windows and balcony. 2nd floor condo with elevator access. Wood laminate floors throughout except for tile in bathroom. Large living/dining room area with balcony access and lots of light. Updated kitchen area has granite counters, built-in microwave, newer oven and room for small table or pantry cabinet. Jack and Jill-type bath with easy access shower (no tub) and separate hallway entrance for your guests. In total - there is one toilet, one shower and two separate vanities. Bedroom dressing area features mirrored closet doors. As a lessee, you'll enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods including affordable golf on two courses, newer golf starter clubhouse with cafe and bar, tennis, gyms, horse stables, pools, gyms, library, theater, computer workrooms and classes, arts and craft classes through Saddleback Emeritus College, gardening plots, free bus service in and around the community plus golf cart accessible pathways to shopping areas and clubhouses. Great location close to shopping and just a short drive to Laguna Beach or the freeway. Community laundry on the same floor. Covered carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste have any available units?
4012 Calle Sonora Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste have?
Some of 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Calle Sonora Oeste isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste does offer parking.
Does 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste have a pool?
Yes, 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste has a pool.
Does 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste have accessible units?
No, 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste has units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College