363 Avenida Castilla

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

55 + Senior Community...Welcome to this beautiful remodeled Majorca Co-op. Wood like laminate floors, crown molding, recessed lighting and fresh designer paint greet you as you enter. The kitchen has quartz counters with a tiled back splash, new cabinets with designer hardware, a new sink and and recess lighting. The bedrooms are large and get plenty of light. The bathrooms have new vanities and lighting. A stack washer and dryer are enclosed in a custom cabinet in the master suite. Fresh tiles adorn the walls around the tub.