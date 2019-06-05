All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated June 5 2019 at 1:59 PM

363 Avenida Castilla

363 Avenida Castilla · No Longer Available
Location

363 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Property Amenities
55 + Senior Community...Welcome to this beautiful remodeled Majorca Co-op. Wood like laminate floors, crown molding, recessed lighting and fresh designer paint greet you as you enter. The kitchen has quartz counters with a tiled back splash, new cabinets with designer hardware, a new sink and and recess lighting. The bedrooms are large and get plenty of light. The bathrooms have new vanities and lighting. A stack washer and dryer are enclosed in a custom cabinet in the master suite. Fresh tiles adorn the walls around the tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Avenida Castilla have any available units?
363 Avenida Castilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 363 Avenida Castilla have?
Some of 363 Avenida Castilla's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Avenida Castilla currently offering any rent specials?
363 Avenida Castilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Avenida Castilla pet-friendly?
No, 363 Avenida Castilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 363 Avenida Castilla offer parking?
No, 363 Avenida Castilla does not offer parking.
Does 363 Avenida Castilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 Avenida Castilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Avenida Castilla have a pool?
No, 363 Avenida Castilla does not have a pool.
Does 363 Avenida Castilla have accessible units?
No, 363 Avenida Castilla does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Avenida Castilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Avenida Castilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Avenida Castilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 Avenida Castilla does not have units with air conditioning.
