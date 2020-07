Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

INCREDIBLE VIEW OF THE HILLS, TREES & SADDLEBACK MOUNTAIN! FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH LOVELY PATIO FACING GREENBELT. First floor location, no stairs. Laundry room, trash, carport all on same level, no stairs. Clubhouse and pool near by. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Enjoy all the Wonderful amenities of living in the Resort style community of Laguna Woods Village! Enjoy golf, pools, tennis, clubhouses, art studio, gyms and so much more!