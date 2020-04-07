All apartments in Laguna Woods
3293 SAN AMEDO
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

3293 SAN AMEDO

3293 San Amadeo · No Longer Available
Location

3293 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VIEW from this wonderful detached home with a attached single car garage. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Shutters throughout. This La Princessa is a charmer and spacious 1 Bedroom / 1 bath home. Beautiful Greenbelt Views from every room! You'll enjoy a Peaceful Private Front Patio and a rear Patio overlooking the GORGEOUS VIEW! This home includes Central Heat and Air Conditioning, Energy efficient Double Pane Windows and Doors, all Major Kitchen Appliances and plenty of built-in Storage, Washer/Dryer, Water and basic Cable. Laguna Woods--Quaint Cottage/Condo with Hardwood Floors and Shutters throughout. THERE IS EXTRA STORAGE CABINETS IN THE GARAGE. A LONG TERM LEASE OF MORE THAN ONE YEAR IS AVAILABLE. NO SHORT TERM LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3293 SAN AMEDO have any available units?
3293 SAN AMEDO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3293 SAN AMEDO have?
Some of 3293 SAN AMEDO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3293 SAN AMEDO currently offering any rent specials?
3293 SAN AMEDO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3293 SAN AMEDO pet-friendly?
No, 3293 SAN AMEDO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3293 SAN AMEDO offer parking?
Yes, 3293 SAN AMEDO offers parking.
Does 3293 SAN AMEDO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3293 SAN AMEDO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3293 SAN AMEDO have a pool?
No, 3293 SAN AMEDO does not have a pool.
Does 3293 SAN AMEDO have accessible units?
No, 3293 SAN AMEDO does not have accessible units.
Does 3293 SAN AMEDO have units with dishwashers?
No, 3293 SAN AMEDO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3293 SAN AMEDO have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3293 SAN AMEDO has units with air conditioning.

