3293 SAN AMEDO

VIEW from this wonderful detached home with a attached single car garage. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Shutters throughout. This La Princessa is a charmer and spacious 1 Bedroom / 1 bath home. Beautiful Greenbelt Views from every room! You'll enjoy a Peaceful Private Front Patio and a rear Patio overlooking the GORGEOUS VIEW! This home includes Central Heat and Air Conditioning, Energy efficient Double Pane Windows and Doors, all Major Kitchen Appliances and plenty of built-in Storage, Washer/Dryer, Water and basic Cable. Laguna Woods--Quaint Cottage/Condo with Hardwood Floors and Shutters throughout. THERE IS EXTRA STORAGE CABINETS IN THE GARAGE. A LONG TERM LEASE OF MORE THAN ONE YEAR IS AVAILABLE. NO SHORT TERM LEASE