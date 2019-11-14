3171 VIA VISTA

Amenities

This is a 3-6 month rental, April 15th to November 15th, 2020. Totally furnished and equipped with the finest to make your stay a wow.True Resort living in Laguna Woods. A one of a kind 1600 sf immaculate designer home. 2 Master BR's plus an office/den,2 Baths, enclosed sunroom. Total Remodel, down to the studs.Imported porcelain tile floors throughout.Granite countertops. Custom cabinets in kitchen and dining area.Granite black sink ,stainless steel appliances.Tumbled marble backsplash w/glass inserts.Custom bookshelves in LR with built-in fireplace and TV. Dbl. French drs lead into finished sunroom. 6" crown throughout. Large double size skylight in LR plus many windows make this home extra bright.Central air, 7 custom fans and Cooleroo shades keep the house cool in summer.End unit,pvt sideyard w/ gazebo, palm trees, imported fountain, stonescape.Single car garage with stacked washer/dryer, custom cabinets, additional parking in driveway. The community is gate guarded, with bus transportation. Lessees enjoy 36 holes of golf courses, tennis courts, fitness center, 5 pools, 7 clubhses, 200+ clubs/arts&crafts facilities. Minutes from Laguna Beach, Dana Point Harbor, freeways, shopping and John Wayne airport. Water,trash, cable tv, wi-fi and monthly cleaning are all included. Includes a baby grand piano for your enjoyment.