Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:28 AM

3132 Via Serena N

3132 Via Serena North · (714) 745-2592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3132 Via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
media room
tennis court
SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout. Enjoy gleaming, easy care wood laminate floors in the living areas, carpeted bedrooms & ceramic tile in both bathrooms. Kitchen has roll outs, large pantry, skylight, breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances (A new refrigerator has been ordered). The drawers & cupboards are soft closing. Both bathrooms have designer tile showers & ceramic tile floors. Full size washer & dryer is conveniently located in the hall. Living room has surround sound. Silhouette® shades in living room & bedrooms are remote controlled. Private patio just off the living room with locking gate and nice vinyl fencing. Available UNFURNISHED (photos were taken before owner moved). Your lease affords you the use of the many amenities of Laguna Woods Village. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 3 gyms, craft studios, 2 gorgeous golf courses (full length 27 hole and 9 hole par 3), over 200 social clubs, performing arts theater, tennis courts, equestrian trails, stable, fare free bus service, golf cart paths, manned security gates, lawn bowling, bocce ball, pickle ball & much more. All this located near beautiful Laguna Beach, shopping, medical services, hospitals, & the 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Via Serena N have any available units?
3132 Via Serena N has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3132 Via Serena N have?
Some of 3132 Via Serena N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Via Serena N currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Via Serena N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Via Serena N pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Via Serena N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3132 Via Serena N offer parking?
No, 3132 Via Serena N does not offer parking.
Does 3132 Via Serena N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3132 Via Serena N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Via Serena N have a pool?
Yes, 3132 Via Serena N has a pool.
Does 3132 Via Serena N have accessible units?
No, 3132 Via Serena N does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Via Serena N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Via Serena N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3132 Via Serena N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3132 Via Serena N does not have units with air conditioning.
