3132 Via Serena N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool media room tennis court

SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout. Enjoy gleaming, easy care wood laminate floors in the living areas, carpeted bedrooms & ceramic tile in both bathrooms. Kitchen has roll outs, large pantry, skylight, breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances (A new refrigerator has been ordered). The drawers & cupboards are soft closing. Both bathrooms have designer tile showers & ceramic tile floors. Full size washer & dryer is conveniently located in the hall. Living room has surround sound. Silhouette® shades in living room & bedrooms are remote controlled. Private patio just off the living room with locking gate and nice vinyl fencing. Available UNFURNISHED (photos were taken before owner moved). Your lease affords you the use of the many amenities of Laguna Woods Village. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 3 gyms, craft studios, 2 gorgeous golf courses (full length 27 hole and 9 hole par 3), over 200 social clubs, performing arts theater, tennis courts, equestrian trails, stable, fare free bus service, golf cart paths, manned security gates, lawn bowling, bocce ball, pickle ball & much more. All this located near beautiful Laguna Beach, shopping, medical services, hospitals, & the 5 freeway.