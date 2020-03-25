All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

3032 VIA VISTA

3032 Via Vista · No Longer Available
Location

3032 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Wonderful Location! Beautifully Remodeled Casa del Mar 2br, 2ba with nice private location. Rich laminate flooring, Smooth ceilings with Crown Molding, New Dual pane windows & slider, Full size washer & dryer, two solo tubes (great lighting). This Lovely home has a gorgeous remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops & newer stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are Beautifully remodeled with Customstone walk in showers. All in gated Senior Community of Laguna Woods Village. Full amenities include golf, tennis, swimming, horse stables, arts and crafts hard to beat, bus transportation included to immediate surrounding area. Shopping, medical facilities, just minutes to Laguna Beach. This is truly a country club style living for Seniors!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 VIA VISTA have any available units?
3032 VIA VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3032 VIA VISTA have?
Some of 3032 VIA VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 VIA VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
3032 VIA VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 VIA VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 3032 VIA VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3032 VIA VISTA offer parking?
No, 3032 VIA VISTA does not offer parking.
Does 3032 VIA VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 VIA VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 VIA VISTA have a pool?
No, 3032 VIA VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 3032 VIA VISTA have accessible units?
No, 3032 VIA VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 VIA VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 VIA VISTA has units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 VIA VISTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 VIA VISTA does not have units with air conditioning.
