3032 VIA VISTA

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel tennis court

Wonderful Location! Beautifully Remodeled Casa del Mar 2br, 2ba with nice private location. Rich laminate flooring, Smooth ceilings with Crown Molding, New Dual pane windows & slider, Full size washer & dryer, two solo tubes (great lighting). This Lovely home has a gorgeous remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops & newer stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are Beautifully remodeled with Customstone walk in showers. All in gated Senior Community of Laguna Woods Village. Full amenities include golf, tennis, swimming, horse stables, arts and crafts hard to beat, bus transportation included to immediate surrounding area. Shopping, medical facilities, just minutes to Laguna Beach. This is truly a country club style living for Seniors!!!