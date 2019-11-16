25 Avenida Castilla # P

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

Beautifully remodeled home with an open kitchen and a solid wood and glass front door! Large living room with vaulted ceilings and a double vinyl sliding glass door leading to the covered balcony. New granite and cabinets in kitchen and baths, along with new vinyl windows, recessed lighting in all rooms with dimmers and LED's in kitchen. Solar tubes in both bathrooms for lots of natural light, noiseless central A/C. Newer carpet and vinyl in kitchen and baths. Mirrored closet doors, New glass enclosures in tub and shower with new tiles. New plumbing fixtures, and stacked Washer/Dryer hook up. You'll love the feeling of openness of this remodeled home, especially the open kitchen! WOODS is a wonderful hidden secret and centrally located near shopping, medical centers, restaurants, Hills Mall, not too far from Irvine Spectrum and approximately 6 miles to Beach! Also, close to hiking and bike trails... GREAT community with many clubs, activities, bus trips, golf, tennis, RV parking, equestrian center and over 100 clubs, plus....