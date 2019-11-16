All apartments in Laguna Woods
25 Avenida Castilla # P

25 Avenida Castilla · No Longer Available
Location

25 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled home with an open kitchen and a solid wood and glass front door! Large living room with vaulted ceilings and a double vinyl sliding glass door leading to the covered balcony. New granite and cabinets in kitchen and baths, along with new vinyl windows, recessed lighting in all rooms with dimmers and LED's in kitchen. Solar tubes in both bathrooms for lots of natural light, noiseless central A/C. Newer carpet and vinyl in kitchen and baths. Mirrored closet doors, New glass enclosures in tub and shower with new tiles. New plumbing fixtures, and stacked Washer/Dryer hook up. You'll love the feeling of openness of this remodeled home, especially the open kitchen! WOODS is a wonderful hidden secret and centrally located near shopping, medical centers, restaurants, Hills Mall, not too far from Irvine Spectrum and approximately 6 miles to Beach! Also, close to hiking and bike trails... GREAT community with many clubs, activities, bus trips, golf, tennis, RV parking, equestrian center and over 100 clubs, plus....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Avenida Castilla # P have any available units?
25 Avenida Castilla # P doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 25 Avenida Castilla # P have?
Some of 25 Avenida Castilla # P's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Avenida Castilla # P currently offering any rent specials?
25 Avenida Castilla # P is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Avenida Castilla # P pet-friendly?
No, 25 Avenida Castilla # P is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 25 Avenida Castilla # P offer parking?
Yes, 25 Avenida Castilla # P offers parking.
Does 25 Avenida Castilla # P have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Avenida Castilla # P does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Avenida Castilla # P have a pool?
No, 25 Avenida Castilla # P does not have a pool.
Does 25 Avenida Castilla # P have accessible units?
No, 25 Avenida Castilla # P does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Avenida Castilla # P have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Avenida Castilla # P has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Avenida Castilla # P have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Avenida Castilla # P has units with air conditioning.

