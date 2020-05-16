All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2398 Via Mariposa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2398 Via Mariposa
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

2398 Via Mariposa

2398 Via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2398 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
tennis court
Popular Garden Villa, Three bedroom two bath Completely Updated. New paint, new carpet through out, new mirrors scraped ceilings.

Close to Golf Course, Enclosed patio

Come Enjoy all the amenities available to residents of this world class resort. Golf, tennis, paddle tennis, pickle tennis, garden center, bocce, lawn bowling, sewing center, art studio, wood shop, photography lab, horseback riding, jewelry making lab, ceramics studio, more than 200+ clubs

Private restaurant and lounge for residents and there guests only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2398 Via Mariposa have any available units?
2398 Via Mariposa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2398 Via Mariposa have?
Some of 2398 Via Mariposa's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2398 Via Mariposa currently offering any rent specials?
2398 Via Mariposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2398 Via Mariposa pet-friendly?
No, 2398 Via Mariposa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2398 Via Mariposa offer parking?
No, 2398 Via Mariposa does not offer parking.
Does 2398 Via Mariposa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2398 Via Mariposa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2398 Via Mariposa have a pool?
No, 2398 Via Mariposa does not have a pool.
Does 2398 Via Mariposa have accessible units?
Yes, 2398 Via Mariposa has accessible units.
Does 2398 Via Mariposa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2398 Via Mariposa has units with dishwashers.
Does 2398 Via Mariposa have units with air conditioning?
No, 2398 Via Mariposa does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College