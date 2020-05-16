2398 Via Mariposa

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible bocce court clubhouse elevator tennis court

Popular Garden Villa, Three bedroom two bath Completely Updated. New paint, new carpet through out, new mirrors scraped ceilings.



Close to Golf Course, Enclosed patio



Come Enjoy all the amenities available to residents of this world class resort. Golf, tennis, paddle tennis, pickle tennis, garden center, bocce, lawn bowling, sewing center, art studio, wood shop, photography lab, horseback riding, jewelry making lab, ceramics studio, more than 200+ clubs



Private restaurant and lounge for residents and there guests only