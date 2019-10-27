2247 Via Mariposa E E

Amenities

Nicely updated one-bedroom cottage-style 'Coronado' model condo in a quiet and convenient location, close to the Clubhouse 4 & Gate 6 in Laguna Woods. No one above and below; and no steps needed. This bright & light unit provides more light through skylights both in the kitchen and the bathroom. Updated kitchen features quartz counter, newer stainless steel appliances and soft-closing cabinets. Wood-like floor in the living area and hall-way; carpeted bedroom; and tiled bathroom. Come and enjoy amenities this active 55+ community provides: 24-hr security, guarded gates, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, 10 tennis courts, 2 private golf courses, 2 fitness centers, horse stables, green centers, performing art center, library, free bus services, 200+ social clubs and much more.