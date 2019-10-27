All apartments in Laguna Woods
2247 Via Mariposa E E
2247 Via Mariposa E E

2247 Via Mariposa East · No Longer Available
Location

2247 Via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Nicely updated one-bedroom cottage-style 'Coronado' model condo in a quiet and convenient location, close to the Clubhouse 4 & Gate 6 in Laguna Woods. No one above and below; and no steps needed. This bright & light unit provides more light through skylights both in the kitchen and the bathroom. Updated kitchen features quartz counter, newer stainless steel appliances and soft-closing cabinets. Wood-like floor in the living area and hall-way; carpeted bedroom; and tiled bathroom. Come and enjoy amenities this active 55+ community provides: 24-hr security, guarded gates, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, 10 tennis courts, 2 private golf courses, 2 fitness centers, horse stables, green centers, performing art center, library, free bus services, 200+ social clubs and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 Via Mariposa E E have any available units?
2247 Via Mariposa E E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2247 Via Mariposa E E have?
Some of 2247 Via Mariposa E E's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 Via Mariposa E E currently offering any rent specials?
2247 Via Mariposa E E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 Via Mariposa E E pet-friendly?
No, 2247 Via Mariposa E E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2247 Via Mariposa E E offer parking?
No, 2247 Via Mariposa E E does not offer parking.
Does 2247 Via Mariposa E E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2247 Via Mariposa E E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 Via Mariposa E E have a pool?
Yes, 2247 Via Mariposa E E has a pool.
Does 2247 Via Mariposa E E have accessible units?
No, 2247 Via Mariposa E E does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 Via Mariposa E E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2247 Via Mariposa E E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2247 Via Mariposa E E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2247 Via Mariposa E E does not have units with air conditioning.
