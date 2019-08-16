2134 Via Puerta

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

This beautiful 2bed 2bath condo has lots of upgrades with ground level entry (no stairs) and resides in 55+ senior community of Laguna Woods . The home has nice tile flooring throughout, all new paint, new toilets, new heat pumps and new water heater, newer dual windows and sliding doors, and spacious balcony with beautiful tree view. The kitchen is light and bright with granite counters. Close to shopping malls, medical centers, restaurants and highways; Near the beach, close to the bustling city of Irvine. The hoa of Laguna Woods provides free bus services, 27-hole golf courses, tennis courts, 5 swimming pools, spas, 7 clubs, gymnasiums, performing arts theatres, more than 200 clubs to network with. Rent includes water fees, waste management fees and basic cables.