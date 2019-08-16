All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

2134 Via Puerta

2134 via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2134 via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
This beautiful 2bed 2bath condo has lots of upgrades with ground level entry (no stairs) and resides in 55+ senior community of Laguna Woods . The home has nice tile flooring throughout, all new paint, new toilets, new heat pumps and new water heater, newer dual windows and sliding doors, and spacious balcony with beautiful tree view. The kitchen is light and bright with granite counters. Close to shopping malls, medical centers, restaurants and highways; Near the beach, close to the bustling city of Irvine. The hoa of Laguna Woods provides free bus services, 27-hole golf courses, tennis courts, 5 swimming pools, spas, 7 clubs, gymnasiums, performing arts theatres, more than 200 clubs to network with. Rent includes water fees, waste management fees and basic cables.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Via Puerta have any available units?
2134 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2134 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2134 Via Puerta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2134 Via Puerta offer parking?
No, 2134 Via Puerta does not offer parking.
Does 2134 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2134 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2134 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2134 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 Via Puerta does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

