2132 Via Puerta

Great easy access single story condo in the premier adult community - Laguna Woods Village. Located in the gates 5-6 area. Enjoy a Charming, large private entry patio. Patio is tiled with big built-in storage. Light and bright. Cheery kitchen with skylight, smooth top stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher. Laminate type flooring throughout PLUS just installed in bedroom - quality sheet vinyl flooring for easy care. New shade in bedroom. Wall unit air conditioner/heatpump. Ceiling fan in dining area. Close to carport. Storage also in carport area. Enjoy resort-style amenities of 55+ adult community of Laguna Woods Village - 2 golf courses, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, transportation system, horseback riding stables, driving range, putting greens, sport courts, classes, clubs, restaurant, entertainment and load of activities. Clubhouse 4 is in the gates 5-6 area - fabulous for those who love arts, crafts, photography, sewing, wood & metal shop, ceramics. Clubhouse also has a large pool.