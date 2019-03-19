All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated March 19 2019

2132 Via Puerta

2132 via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2132 via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
Great easy access single story condo in the premier adult community - Laguna Woods Village. Located in the gates 5-6 area. Enjoy a Charming, large private entry patio. Patio is tiled with big built-in storage. Light and bright. Cheery kitchen with skylight, smooth top stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher. Laminate type flooring throughout PLUS just installed in bedroom - quality sheet vinyl flooring for easy care. New shade in bedroom. Wall unit air conditioner/heatpump. Ceiling fan in dining area. Close to carport. Storage also in carport area. Enjoy resort-style amenities of 55+ adult community of Laguna Woods Village - 2 golf courses, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, transportation system, horseback riding stables, driving range, putting greens, sport courts, classes, clubs, restaurant, entertainment and load of activities. Clubhouse 4 is in the gates 5-6 area - fabulous for those who love arts, crafts, photography, sewing, wood & metal shop, ceramics. Clubhouse also has a large pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Via Puerta have any available units?
2132 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2132 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2132 Via Puerta's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2132 Via Puerta offer parking?
Yes, 2132 Via Puerta offers parking.
Does 2132 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2132 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2132 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2132 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2132 Via Puerta has units with air conditioning.
