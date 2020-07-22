/
/
/
marina hills
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:43 PM
272 Apartments for rent in Marina Hills, Laguna Niguel, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
12 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,676
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 41
Last updated August 20 at 10:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Andorra
19 Andorra St, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1773 sqft
The property is located in the Marina Hills community. The house has wood flooring on both floors. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops. New windows with plantation shutters. Cathedral ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Marina Hills
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
32 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Aruba Street
23 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
946 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY CONDO - Beautifully upgraded "Crystal Cay" 2 Bd/ 2 Bath, downstairs, one level condo. Kitchen with granite counter tops,range,microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets.Spacious living room and dining area.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30932 Colonial Pl.
30932 Colonial Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3404 sqft
30932 Colonial Pl.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
27 Portland Place
27 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1439 sqft
27 Portland Place Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Available starting Oct 2020-January 2021 and then again starting in March onward in 2021. Ocean View FURNISHED monthly rental.
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
25002 Eaton Lane
25002 Eaton Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2247 sqft
View! View! View! Bright & Light- Spacious 4 bedrooms and 3 baths home Located in the exclusive . New laminate flooring through out house. Newer kitchen counter tops.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
24541 Los Serranos Drive
24541 Los Serranos Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1820 sqft
'Gorgeous Panoramic Views' with an oversized private yard, and a beautiful pool. This bright 4 bedroom and 2 baths home welcomes you with an open and spacious floor plan, and beautiful view of city and hills from every corner.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
23821 Hillhurst Drive
23821 Hillhurst Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Charming updated two story town home. Centrally located to nearby shopping centers, parks, public library and nearby beaches, yet privet and hidden .
1 of 56
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Taywood Court
11 Taywood Court, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1994 sqft
PANORAMIC SUNSET VIEWS FROM THE HIGHEST STREET IN THE PRESTIGIOUS BEACON HILL COURT TRACT! This FULLY FURNISHED PROPERTY is Located on a quiet cul de sac & boasts dual master suites including one on the main floor + an oversized loft + an additional
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Sand Oaks Road
15 Sand Oaks Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2552 sqft
GORGEOUS LAGUNA NIGUEL HOME on quiet cul-de-sac. This home features DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM, spacious Living/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast nook that is open to the family room with fireplace.
1 of 49
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Glade Drive
27 Silver Glade Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 2 master suites turnkey home in the Upper Palm Court in Laguna Niguel Amazingly spacious with volume ceiling. Central Air Conditioning. Beautiful wood flooring throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
51 Largo St.
51 Largo Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
915 sqft
51 Largo St. Available 05/01/20 Updated Upper Level Condo in Laguna Niguel with Rooftop Deck! - Upper level condo located in desirable Laguna Niguel within Crystal Cay Community.
1 of 32
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Chandon
1 Chandon, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1536 sqft
This beautiful condo features a convenient corner location with the comfort and feel of a single family home.
Results within 5 miles of Marina Hills
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
100 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
15 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,775
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
34 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,295
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,715
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
$
8 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
60 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
28 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,930
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,974
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,293
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CAFullerton, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAOntario, CAWest Covina, CALaguna Niguel, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAMission Viejo, CADana Point, CAAliso Viejo, CALaguna Beach, CA