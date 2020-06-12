/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
158 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA
Central Laguna Hills
31 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,153
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
24374 Larchmont Court
24374 Larchmont Court, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1267 sqft
Spacious town home located in the Crestline community! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome located in the beautiful Crestline community! This home offers custom travertine flooring and dark wood floors throughout the first floor.
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
24372 Berrendo
24372 Berrendo, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
988 sqft
OVER 40,000 of recent upgrades including All Appliances, A/C, Heater, Flooring, Granite Counters, and Cabinets!! BEAUTIFUL single-level condo located in the popular Briosa community.
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25571 Indian Hill Lane
25571 Indian Hill Lane, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1089 sqft
Beautifully upgraded, two bedroom, bathroom condo. Both bedrooms are en-suite style with amply sized walk-in closets. The kitchen is equipped with bright white cabinetry , stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Hills
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
21 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
21 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,288
1156 sqft
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
52 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,093
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
14 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
14 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.
1 Unit Available
5340 Bahia Blanca W
5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village.
Rancho Niguel
1 Unit Available
25135 Via Veracruz
25135 Via Veracruz, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1377 sqft
MUST SEE this Del Prado BEAUTY! AMAZING LOCATION! This unit overlooks an expansive greenbelt and conveniently located to all the amenities the community of Del Prado has to offer. This unit shows like a model.
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.
1 Unit Available
903 RONDA SEVILLA
903 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1057 sqft
55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE.
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
17 Jaeger Lane
17 Jaeger Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
976 sqft
MODEL PERFECT 2 BEDROOM HOME ! Spacious, light & bright floor plan offering a large living and dining room with large windows and a fireplace --open kitchen . fresh two tone interior paint.
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1009 sqft
FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM MANOR FACING LOVELY GREENBELT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEAR CLUBHOUSE 1, POOL & LIBRARY. BRAND NEW VINYL WOOD LIKE FLOORING THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. KING SIZE BED IN MASTER BEDROOM. WALK IN SHOWER.
