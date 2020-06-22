24981 Sunset Place W

Amenities

Live the Orange County Dream in this Gorgeous Single Level Home in the Sunset Place community of Laguna Hills. Completely upgraded with superb European Style influences, modern & bright, with a spacious 1300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & 2 Car Direct Access Garage. You will love the private gated front courtyard & the bright & cheery front entry. The living areas will take your breath away with a pleasing neutral paint palette, beautiful solid bamboo flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, & an amazing fireplace with custom tile surround. The Dining Room boasts a beautiful, modern, media center & is open to an amazing Kitchen which is spacious, sleek, & modern with dark hardwood cabinetry, matching Bosch stainless appliances, upgraded hardware, glass tile backsplash, & ceramic tile floors. All bedrooms have solid bamboo floors & stylishly upgraded closets/storage units. All baths have been upgraded with tile floors, & custom vanities. This fantastic home has an enclosed private atrium & a wrap around patio area perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Located in a small community with Association Pool & Spa, within walking distance of Laguna Hills HS, Mall, Hospital, Skate Park, Sports Fields, Community Center, Dining, Entertainment, & so much more!