All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 24981 Sunset Place W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
24981 Sunset Place W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24981 Sunset Place W

24981 Sunset Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Central Laguna Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

24981 Sunset Place West, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Live the Orange County Dream in this Gorgeous Single Level Home in the Sunset Place community of Laguna Hills. Completely upgraded with superb European Style influences, modern & bright, with a spacious 1300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & 2 Car Direct Access Garage. You will love the private gated front courtyard & the bright & cheery front entry. The living areas will take your breath away with a pleasing neutral paint palette, beautiful solid bamboo flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, & an amazing fireplace with custom tile surround. The Dining Room boasts a beautiful, modern, media center & is open to an amazing Kitchen which is spacious, sleek, & modern with dark hardwood cabinetry, matching Bosch stainless appliances, upgraded hardware, glass tile backsplash, & ceramic tile floors. All bedrooms have solid bamboo floors & stylishly upgraded closets/storage units. All baths have been upgraded with tile floors, & custom vanities. This fantastic home has an enclosed private atrium & a wrap around patio area perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Located in a small community with Association Pool & Spa, within walking distance of Laguna Hills HS, Mall, Hospital, Skate Park, Sports Fields, Community Center, Dining, Entertainment, & so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24981 Sunset Place W have any available units?
24981 Sunset Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24981 Sunset Place W have?
Some of 24981 Sunset Place W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24981 Sunset Place W currently offering any rent specials?
24981 Sunset Place W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24981 Sunset Place W pet-friendly?
No, 24981 Sunset Place W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 24981 Sunset Place W offer parking?
Yes, 24981 Sunset Place W does offer parking.
Does 24981 Sunset Place W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24981 Sunset Place W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24981 Sunset Place W have a pool?
Yes, 24981 Sunset Place W has a pool.
Does 24981 Sunset Place W have accessible units?
No, 24981 Sunset Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 24981 Sunset Place W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24981 Sunset Place W has units with dishwashers.
Does 24981 Sunset Place W have units with air conditioning?
No, 24981 Sunset Place W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College