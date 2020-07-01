All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 8 Leffington Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
8 Leffington Place
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

8 Leffington Place

8 Leffington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8 Leffington Place, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Briar Rose townhome located in the Heart of Ladera Ranch. The spacious floor plan offers 1,700 square feet in living space with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Newer CARPET AND PAINT. As you first enter the home you will be greeted with the formal living room that boast cathedral ceilings offering plenty of natural light. The gourmet style kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and a large center island for your culinary desire. The family room and dining area overlooks the kitchen with plenty of space to entertain your guests. As you tour the home you will also find beautiful distressed hardwood floors, and generously sized bedrooms and laundry room. The master bedroom is spacious with its own private master bath that offers dual vanities with a separate tub and shower. As an added bonus the attached 2-car garage offers an additional 250 square feet of storage space. Enjoy the outdoors in your private porch that overlooks a green belt and provides a nice tranquil setting for relaxation. The home is also within walking distance to the award winning community amenities & schools. fridge and washer\dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Leffington Place have any available units?
8 Leffington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 8 Leffington Place have?
Some of 8 Leffington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Leffington Place currently offering any rent specials?
8 Leffington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Leffington Place pet-friendly?
No, 8 Leffington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 8 Leffington Place offer parking?
Yes, 8 Leffington Place offers parking.
Does 8 Leffington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Leffington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Leffington Place have a pool?
No, 8 Leffington Place does not have a pool.
Does 8 Leffington Place have accessible units?
No, 8 Leffington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Leffington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Leffington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Leffington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Leffington Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego