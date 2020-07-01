8 Leffington Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Briar Rose townhome located in the Heart of Ladera Ranch. The spacious floor plan offers 1,700 square feet in living space with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Newer CARPET AND PAINT. As you first enter the home you will be greeted with the formal living room that boast cathedral ceilings offering plenty of natural light. The gourmet style kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and a large center island for your culinary desire. The family room and dining area overlooks the kitchen with plenty of space to entertain your guests. As you tour the home you will also find beautiful distressed hardwood floors, and generously sized bedrooms and laundry room. The master bedroom is spacious with its own private master bath that offers dual vanities with a separate tub and shower. As an added bonus the attached 2-car garage offers an additional 250 square feet of storage space. Enjoy the outdoors in your private porch that overlooks a green belt and provides a nice tranquil setting for relaxation. The home is also within walking distance to the award winning community amenities & schools. fridge and washer\dryer included.