8 La Salle Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access tennis court

Desirable contemporary living & Quite Cul De Sac Location, no one behind. WALKING DISTANCE to award winning elementary school and middle School, recreation, pools, clubhouse, tennis, walking trails. Mountain views from the back yard and master suite. This open spacious floor plan has 2380 sqft, 4 BR, 2 ½ BA, plus a large loft -- perfect for office and gym which features a large kitchen, hardwood flooring downstairs, tile flooring in each bathroom, designer paint throughout the house. Excellent conditions! High-speed internet included. Come and enjoy the Ladera Ranch resort lifestyle!