All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 8 La Salle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
8 La Salle Lane
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:34 AM

8 La Salle Lane

8 La Salle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8 La Salle Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Desirable contemporary living & Quite Cul De Sac Location, no one behind. WALKING DISTANCE to award winning elementary school and middle School, recreation, pools, clubhouse, tennis, walking trails. Mountain views from the back yard and master suite. This open spacious floor plan has 2380 sqft, 4 BR, 2 ½ BA, plus a large loft -- perfect for office and gym which features a large kitchen, hardwood flooring downstairs, tile flooring in each bathroom, designer paint throughout the house. Excellent conditions! High-speed internet included. Come and enjoy the Ladera Ranch resort lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 La Salle Lane have any available units?
8 La Salle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 8 La Salle Lane have?
Some of 8 La Salle Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 La Salle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 La Salle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 La Salle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8 La Salle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 8 La Salle Lane offer parking?
No, 8 La Salle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8 La Salle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 La Salle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 La Salle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8 La Salle Lane has a pool.
Does 8 La Salle Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 La Salle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 La Salle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 La Salle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 La Salle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 La Salle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego