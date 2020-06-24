All apartments in Ladera Ranch
7 Red Rail Lane

Location

7 Red Rail Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This plan 4 residence has 3 bedrooms & a casita & sits on a large lot with a lush grassy area in front & rare long driveway. The kitchen is a cook's delight with large island, exotic granite counters, professional chef appliances, & a generous walk in pantry. The family room features a cozy fireplace that adjoins the kitchen & is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy comfortable outdoor living with two stamped concrete patio entertaining areas & a soothing water feature. The master suite has a retreat with a romantic fireplace, great for enjoying a glass of wine, reading or lounging. The master bath also boasts a large shower, & dual sinks with his & her walk in closets. There are two secondary bedrooms sharing a convenient Jack and Jill bathroom with bathtub, shower, & dual sinks. Upgrades on this beautiful home include: real hardwood floors, plantation shutters, new designer interior paint & carpeting, newer high efficiency AC unit & newly painted outside, & solar panels. Find yourself enjoying coming home to this serene environment, enjoying family, the many amenities this neighborhood has to offer. Close to the Paseo, walking trails, pools, clubhouses, parks, skate park, water park & dog park. Washer/Dryer and brand new Fridge are included as well as free Cox high speed Internet & 2 car garage is epoxy coated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

