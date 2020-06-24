7 Red Rail Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage internet access

This plan 4 residence has 3 bedrooms & a casita & sits on a large lot with a lush grassy area in front & rare long driveway. The kitchen is a cook's delight with large island, exotic granite counters, professional chef appliances, & a generous walk in pantry. The family room features a cozy fireplace that adjoins the kitchen & is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy comfortable outdoor living with two stamped concrete patio entertaining areas & a soothing water feature. The master suite has a retreat with a romantic fireplace, great for enjoying a glass of wine, reading or lounging. The master bath also boasts a large shower, & dual sinks with his & her walk in closets. There are two secondary bedrooms sharing a convenient Jack and Jill bathroom with bathtub, shower, & dual sinks. Upgrades on this beautiful home include: real hardwood floors, plantation shutters, new designer interior paint & carpeting, newer high efficiency AC unit & newly painted outside, & solar panels. Find yourself enjoying coming home to this serene environment, enjoying family, the many amenities this neighborhood has to offer. Close to the Paseo, walking trails, pools, clubhouses, parks, skate park, water park & dog park. Washer/Dryer and brand new Fridge are included as well as free Cox high speed Internet & 2 car garage is epoxy coated.