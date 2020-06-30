All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 6 Papette Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
6 Papette Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

6 Papette Circle

6 Papette Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6 Papette Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Turnkey Home For Lease! Private cul de sac location with no houses directly behind. This home boasts an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout. The main floor has beautiful hardwood floors and and newer carpet up stairs. All new paint custom in both the exterior and interior. Kitchen is spacious with an over sized granite island and plenty of counter tops with a gorgeous back splash, high end stainless appliances and an up graded large stainless steel kitchen basin sink. New LED lighting has been recently installed throughout they entire home and there are two fireplaces, built-in cabinets in the family room and California bedroom closets in all bedrooms. This home is situated on an over sized lot with artificial turf grass in the very large back yard and new front landscaping. The front porch is inviting and the drive way is like no other. You can fit 4 parked cars in this super sized driveway. Epoxy garage flooring and over head storage in the garage. The home is located within walking distance to Ladera Ranch Elementary/Middle Schools, library, parks and Avendale Club House and Pool. This home won't last! Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Papette Circle have any available units?
6 Papette Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 6 Papette Circle have?
Some of 6 Papette Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Papette Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6 Papette Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Papette Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6 Papette Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 6 Papette Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6 Papette Circle offers parking.
Does 6 Papette Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Papette Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Papette Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6 Papette Circle has a pool.
Does 6 Papette Circle have accessible units?
No, 6 Papette Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Papette Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Papette Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Papette Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Papette Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego