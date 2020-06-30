6 Papette Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Turnkey Home For Lease! Private cul de sac location with no houses directly behind. This home boasts an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout. The main floor has beautiful hardwood floors and and newer carpet up stairs. All new paint custom in both the exterior and interior. Kitchen is spacious with an over sized granite island and plenty of counter tops with a gorgeous back splash, high end stainless appliances and an up graded large stainless steel kitchen basin sink. New LED lighting has been recently installed throughout they entire home and there are two fireplaces, built-in cabinets in the family room and California bedroom closets in all bedrooms. This home is situated on an over sized lot with artificial turf grass in the very large back yard and new front landscaping. The front porch is inviting and the drive way is like no other. You can fit 4 parked cars in this super sized driveway. Epoxy garage flooring and over head storage in the garage. The home is located within walking distance to Ladera Ranch Elementary/Middle Schools, library, parks and Avendale Club House and Pool. This home won't last! Schedule your private tour today!