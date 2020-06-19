All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

5 Moonlight

5 Moonlight Isle · (949) 717-7100
Location

5 Moonlight Isle, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5750 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
As you arrive to the front steps of this Colonial Manor, you will feel the Elegance and Grandeur of this designer home. Situated on a wide Cul De Sac street, this home boasts an open floor plan which exudes style and grace. Each room in the house is of great size including a grand living room, formal dining room, office, guest/bonus room, and loft. The home also features an expansive great room with magnificent custom media wall, and an Entertainers Kitchen showcasing a lavish kitchen island with granite surfaces, professional grade appliances, walk-in pantry, as well as a Butler’s Pantry. Each room is adorned in designer finishes ranging from Richard Marshall wood floors to plantation shutter and custom window treatments. Other highlights and upgrades of this exceptional residence include a newly landscaped front and back yard, dramatic central staircase, master bedroom retreat, three fireplaces, and a four car garage. Enjoy the Covenant Hills and Ladera Ranch Lifestyle and Amenities. Parks, Pools, Tennis facilities, Miles of Hike and Bike Trails, and the nearby Pacific Ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Moonlight have any available units?
5 Moonlight has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Moonlight have?
Some of 5 Moonlight's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Moonlight currently offering any rent specials?
5 Moonlight isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Moonlight pet-friendly?
No, 5 Moonlight is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 5 Moonlight offer parking?
Yes, 5 Moonlight does offer parking.
Does 5 Moonlight have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Moonlight does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Moonlight have a pool?
Yes, 5 Moonlight has a pool.
Does 5 Moonlight have accessible units?
No, 5 Moonlight does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Moonlight have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Moonlight has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Moonlight have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Moonlight does not have units with air conditioning.
