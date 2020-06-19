5 Moonlight

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

As you arrive to the front steps of this Colonial Manor, you will feel the Elegance and Grandeur of this designer home. Situated on a wide Cul De Sac street, this home boasts an open floor plan which exudes style and grace. Each room in the house is of great size including a grand living room, formal dining room, office, guest/bonus room, and loft. The home also features an expansive great room with magnificent custom media wall, and an Entertainers Kitchen showcasing a lavish kitchen island with granite surfaces, professional grade appliances, walk-in pantry, as well as a Butler’s Pantry. Each room is adorned in designer finishes ranging from Richard Marshall wood floors to plantation shutter and custom window treatments. Other highlights and upgrades of this exceptional residence include a newly landscaped front and back yard, dramatic central staircase, master bedroom retreat, three fireplaces, and a four car garage. Enjoy the Covenant Hills and Ladera Ranch Lifestyle and Amenities. Parks, Pools, Tennis facilities, Miles of Hike and Bike Trails, and the nearby Pacific Ocean.