5 Moonlight

Amenities
As you arrive to the front steps of this Colonial Manor, you will feel the Elegance and Grandeur of this designer home. Situated on a wide Cul De Sac street, this home boasts an open floor plan which exudes style and grace. Each room in the house is of great size including a grand living room, formal dining room, office, guest/bonus room, and loft. The home also features an expansive great room with magnificent custom media wall, and an Entertainers Kitchen showcasing a lavish kitchen island with granite surfaces, professional grade appliances, walk-in pantry, as well as a Butler’s Pantry. Each room is adorned in designer finishes ranging from Richard Marshall wood floors to plantation shutter and custom window treatments. Other highlights and upgrades of this exceptional residence include a newly landscaped front and back yard, dramatic central staircase, master bedroom retreat, three fireplaces, and a four car garage. Enjoy the Covenant Hills and Ladera Ranch Lifestyle and Amenities. Parks, Pools, Tennis facilities, Miles of Hike and Bike Trails, and the nearby Pacific Ocean.