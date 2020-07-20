44 Jaripol

Amenities

1 bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom condo for lease in beautiful Rancho Mission Viejo! This is gorgeous home has been professionally designed by Pure Salt Interiors. The high ceilings and custom furnishings and decor give the home a spacious and comfortable appearance. Live a lifestyle of casual elegance!

The kitchen is well equipped with new Whirpool and Samsung appliances, quartz counters, custom hardware and a huge center island with a breakfast counter and barstools. Upgraded features include waterproof vinyl flooring, subway tile backsplash and shower, a shiplap wall in the living room, industrial lighting fixtures, linen Roman shades and woven wood window coverings. The open floor plan on the lower level is a cohesive flowing space encompassing the kitchen, dining area, living room, the half bath, laundry closet and direct access to the one car attached garage. The second floor holds the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a large shower, dual sinks and quartz counters. Known also for its energy efficient features, this beautiful home in the Sage community of Escencia is sure to impress! Community amenities include the pool, clubhouse, rec center, sport courts, parks and more!