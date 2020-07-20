All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

44 Jaripol

44 Jaripol Cir · No Longer Available
Location

44 Jaripol Cir, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
1 bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom condo for lease in beautiful Rancho Mission Viejo! This is gorgeous home has been professionally designed by Pure Salt Interiors. The high ceilings and custom furnishings and decor give the home a spacious and comfortable appearance. Live a lifestyle of casual elegance!
The kitchen is well equipped with new Whirpool and Samsung appliances, quartz counters, custom hardware and a huge center island with a breakfast counter and barstools. Upgraded features include waterproof vinyl flooring, subway tile backsplash and shower, a shiplap wall in the living room, industrial lighting fixtures, linen Roman shades and woven wood window coverings. The open floor plan on the lower level is a cohesive flowing space encompassing the kitchen, dining area, living room, the half bath, laundry closet and direct access to the one car attached garage. The second floor holds the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a large shower, dual sinks and quartz counters. Known also for its energy efficient features, this beautiful home in the Sage community of Escencia is sure to impress! Community amenities include the pool, clubhouse, rec center, sport courts, parks and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Jaripol have any available units?
44 Jaripol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 44 Jaripol have?
Some of 44 Jaripol's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Jaripol currently offering any rent specials?
44 Jaripol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Jaripol pet-friendly?
No, 44 Jaripol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 44 Jaripol offer parking?
Yes, 44 Jaripol offers parking.
Does 44 Jaripol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Jaripol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Jaripol have a pool?
Yes, 44 Jaripol has a pool.
Does 44 Jaripol have accessible units?
No, 44 Jaripol does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Jaripol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Jaripol has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Jaripol have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Jaripol does not have units with air conditioning.
