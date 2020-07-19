4 Lomada Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated microwave carpet oven

Located in the stunning, amenity filled master planned community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. Gorgeous Plan 1 features California Bungalow Elevation with a modern design and includes a beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with high, open ceilings with patio and Dining Room. Whirlpool appliances, built-in 5 burner gas cook top, built-in microwave, built-in wall oven, stylish overhead vent hood, under cabinet flourescent lighting. Oversized Kitchen Island, Quartz island and counter-tops with full subway tile backsplash, Quartz counters with 4" backsplash in Master Bathroom, White thermfoil cabinets, upgraded wood flooring downstairs, upgraded carpeting upstairs. Great private yard.