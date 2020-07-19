All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 4 Lomada Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
4 Lomada Street
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

4 Lomada Street

4 Lomada St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4 Lomada St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the stunning, amenity filled master planned community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. Gorgeous Plan 1 features California Bungalow Elevation with a modern design and includes a beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with high, open ceilings with patio and Dining Room. Whirlpool appliances, built-in 5 burner gas cook top, built-in microwave, built-in wall oven, stylish overhead vent hood, under cabinet flourescent lighting. Oversized Kitchen Island, Quartz island and counter-tops with full subway tile backsplash, Quartz counters with 4" backsplash in Master Bathroom, White thermfoil cabinets, upgraded wood flooring downstairs, upgraded carpeting upstairs. Great private yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Lomada Street have any available units?
4 Lomada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 4 Lomada Street have?
Some of 4 Lomada Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Lomada Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Lomada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Lomada Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 Lomada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 4 Lomada Street offer parking?
No, 4 Lomada Street does not offer parking.
Does 4 Lomada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Lomada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Lomada Street have a pool?
No, 4 Lomada Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Lomada Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Lomada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Lomada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Lomada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Lomada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Lomada Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego