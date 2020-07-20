All apartments in Ladera Ranch
36 Tuscany

36 Tuscany · No Longer Available
Location

36 Tuscany, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
ORIGINAL OWNER- FIRST TIME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Settled on a picturesque cul-de-sac street in the exclusive guard-gated enclave of Covenant Hills, this dramatic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome offers the feel & privacy of a luxurious detached Tuscan estate. Surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, this striking residence boasts Italian porcelain & hardwood flooring, custom millwork & Restoration Hardware™ lighting fixtures throughout. Estate sized kitchen- fit for the professional chef with its premium culinary accoutrements; granite countertops, hardwood cabinetry, wood exhaust hood & KitchenAid™ appliances. 3 sets of French doors open to enhance the indoor/outdoor entertainment options extended by this hospitable home. Proceed through the archways defining the dining loggia to a spacious & private rear yard– a European-style “secret garden” highlighted by a rustic slate patio, brick & copper fireplace & BBQ island with beverage fridge & stainless grill. Open to the kitchen, an inviting great room welcomes friends & family with a cozy stone fireplace. A romantic second-story master suite offers volume ceilings, private veranda, spacious walk-in closet & luxurious master bath with rich marble flooring, dual vanities, deep soaking tub, Juliet balcony & large stall shower. Completing this property is a private paver stone driveway that extends to a two-car garage w/built-in storage cabinets & work bench. Short walk to Covenant Hills Club, Oso Grande Elementary & Brittlestar Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Tuscany have any available units?
36 Tuscany doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 36 Tuscany have?
Some of 36 Tuscany's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Tuscany currently offering any rent specials?
36 Tuscany is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Tuscany pet-friendly?
No, 36 Tuscany is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 36 Tuscany offer parking?
Yes, 36 Tuscany offers parking.
Does 36 Tuscany have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Tuscany does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Tuscany have a pool?
No, 36 Tuscany does not have a pool.
Does 36 Tuscany have accessible units?
No, 36 Tuscany does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Tuscany have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Tuscany has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Tuscany have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Tuscany does not have units with air conditioning.
