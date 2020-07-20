36 Tuscany

Amenities

ORIGINAL OWNER- FIRST TIME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Settled on a picturesque cul-de-sac street in the exclusive guard-gated enclave of Covenant Hills, this dramatic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome offers the feel & privacy of a luxurious detached Tuscan estate. Surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, this striking residence boasts Italian porcelain & hardwood flooring, custom millwork & Restoration Hardware™ lighting fixtures throughout. Estate sized kitchen- fit for the professional chef with its premium culinary accoutrements; granite countertops, hardwood cabinetry, wood exhaust hood & KitchenAid™ appliances. 3 sets of French doors open to enhance the indoor/outdoor entertainment options extended by this hospitable home. Proceed through the archways defining the dining loggia to a spacious & private rear yard– a European-style “secret garden” highlighted by a rustic slate patio, brick & copper fireplace & BBQ island with beverage fridge & stainless grill. Open to the kitchen, an inviting great room welcomes friends & family with a cozy stone fireplace. A romantic second-story master suite offers volume ceilings, private veranda, spacious walk-in closet & luxurious master bath with rich marble flooring, dual vanities, deep soaking tub, Juliet balcony & large stall shower. Completing this property is a private paver stone driveway that extends to a two-car garage w/built-in storage cabinets & work bench. Short walk to Covenant Hills Club, Oso Grande Elementary & Brittlestar Park.