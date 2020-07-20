All apartments in Ladera Ranch
28 Lansdale Ct.
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

28 Lansdale Ct.

28 Lansdale Ct · No Longer Available
Location

28 Lansdale Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Longing for a Ladera Ranch Lifestyle? Await no more.... - In the desired Ladera Ranch planned community and near the Cox Sports Center, this 2 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom 1850 sq. ft. with an office, loft, attached home and w/ two car garage, is situated in Sycamore Grove and sits tucked away in a corner of a nice cul-de-sac. Open the front door into a living room with high ceilings and a downstairs office, which can easily be used as a downstairs bedroom. Adjacent, youll find a bathroom with a shower and a living area. The charming kitchen with granite counter tops opens to the fireplace, family room and dining areas. It makes it nice to be near the family as you create savory cuisine in this cozy kitchen. Enjoy your prepared cuisine indoors, or outside in the courtyard, while listening to the soothing sounds of the water fountain Koi pond. On the second floor of this lovely home, youll find the Master bedroom and master suite, a guest bedroom, and a sizable loft. Its another great space for sharing additional family moments. The Association's amenities include a Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, BBQ and Playground Areas for your enjoyment. And it is a short walk to the Cox Sports Area. .Dont hesitate to schedule a showing

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4984559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Lansdale Ct. have any available units?
28 Lansdale Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 28 Lansdale Ct. have?
Some of 28 Lansdale Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Lansdale Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Lansdale Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Lansdale Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Lansdale Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 28 Lansdale Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 28 Lansdale Ct. offers parking.
Does 28 Lansdale Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Lansdale Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Lansdale Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 28 Lansdale Ct. has a pool.
Does 28 Lansdale Ct. have accessible units?
No, 28 Lansdale Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Lansdale Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Lansdale Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Lansdale Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Lansdale Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
