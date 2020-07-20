28 Lansdale Ct.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

Longing for a Ladera Ranch Lifestyle? Await no more.... - In the desired Ladera Ranch planned community and near the Cox Sports Center, this 2 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom 1850 sq. ft. with an office, loft, attached home and w/ two car garage, is situated in Sycamore Grove and sits tucked away in a corner of a nice cul-de-sac. Open the front door into a living room with high ceilings and a downstairs office, which can easily be used as a downstairs bedroom. Adjacent, youll find a bathroom with a shower and a living area. The charming kitchen with granite counter tops opens to the fireplace, family room and dining areas. It makes it nice to be near the family as you create savory cuisine in this cozy kitchen. Enjoy your prepared cuisine indoors, or outside in the courtyard, while listening to the soothing sounds of the water fountain Koi pond. On the second floor of this lovely home, youll find the Master bedroom and master suite, a guest bedroom, and a sizable loft. Its another great space for sharing additional family moments. The Association's amenities include a Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, BBQ and Playground Areas for your enjoyment. And it is a short walk to the Cox Sports Area. .Dont hesitate to schedule a showing



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4984559)