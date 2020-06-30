27 Terrastar Ln

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY ! ! ! ! ! !
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !! PREMIUM CORNER LOT SITUATED IN THE CENTER FROM WALK-IN DISTANCE TO TWO LEVEL OF SCHOOLING (LADERA RANCH, CHAPARRAL ELEMENTARY & LADERA RANCH MIDDLE SCHOOL), PUBLIC LIBRARY, GYM AND SHOPPING COMPLEX.
THIS MUST SEE?..IMMACULATE , FRESHLY PAINTED HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING, THROUGHOUT BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOOR, NEWLY INSTALLED DESIGNER CARPET, SWEEPING STAIRCASE AND LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
--First level has upgraded full bath, and a bedroom perfect for mom, guest, or even a home office. Separate Living room, Dining room and Family room.
--Very open, cozy family room with naturally well lit, a fireplace and fully upgraded kitchen with beautiful maple wood cabinetry, granite center Island, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.
--Laundry upstairs.
--Master bedroom has a large master bath with dual sinks and separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. The other two upstairs spacious bedrooms are divided by a full bathroom.
--This home also includes a computer niche on upper floor and Energy saving Wi-Fi enabled Nest Smart Home A/C Control System.
-- Attached 2-Car Garage with built-in extra storage rack.
-- COME AND SMELL THE FRESH PAINT BEFORE ITS RENTED. WILL NOT LAST LONG !!
-- Beautifully landscaped private backyard with patio cover good for entertaining friends and family.
-- Gardener / Assoc. dues / Cox Cable High Speed Internet included.
-- Must have good Credit.
--Security Deposit is $4,250.
--Testimonial from prior landlord / Good references required
-- Pet deposit and rent - Call Property Owner.
--Min. 12 months Lease term
--This property is managed by a responsible landlord who is the original owner and lived in this house for straight 12 years. It was well maintained and always kept in good condition.
(RLNE5460898)