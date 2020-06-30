All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated February 24 2020

27 Terrastar Ln

27 Terrastar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

27 Terrastar Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
MOVE-IN READY ! ! ! ! ! !

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !! PREMIUM CORNER LOT SITUATED IN THE CENTER FROM WALK-IN DISTANCE TO TWO LEVEL OF SCHOOLING (LADERA RANCH, CHAPARRAL ELEMENTARY & LADERA RANCH MIDDLE SCHOOL), PUBLIC LIBRARY, GYM AND SHOPPING COMPLEX.

THIS MUST SEE?..IMMACULATE , FRESHLY PAINTED HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING, THROUGHOUT BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOOR, NEWLY INSTALLED DESIGNER CARPET, SWEEPING STAIRCASE AND LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

--First level has upgraded full bath, and a bedroom perfect for mom, guest, or even a home office. Separate Living room, Dining room and Family room.

--Very open, cozy family room with naturally well lit, a fireplace and fully upgraded kitchen with beautiful maple wood cabinetry, granite center Island, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.
--Laundry upstairs.

--Master bedroom has a large master bath with dual sinks and separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. The other two upstairs spacious bedrooms are divided by a full bathroom.

--This home also includes a computer niche on upper floor and Energy saving Wi-Fi enabled Nest Smart Home A/C Control System.

-- Attached 2-Car Garage with built-in extra storage rack.

-- COME AND SMELL THE FRESH PAINT BEFORE ITS RENTED. WILL NOT LAST LONG !!

-- Beautifully landscaped private backyard with patio cover good for entertaining friends and family.
-- Gardener / Assoc. dues / Cox Cable High Speed Internet included.
-- Must have good Credit.
--Security Deposit is $4,250.
--Testimonial from prior landlord / Good references required
-- Pet deposit and rent - Call Property Owner.
--Min. 12 months Lease term
--This property is managed by a responsible landlord who is the original owner and lived in this house for straight 12 years. It was well maintained and always kept in good condition.

(RLNE5460898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Terrastar Ln have any available units?
27 Terrastar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 27 Terrastar Ln have?
Some of 27 Terrastar Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Terrastar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
27 Terrastar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Terrastar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Terrastar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 27 Terrastar Ln offer parking?
Yes, 27 Terrastar Ln offers parking.
Does 27 Terrastar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Terrastar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Terrastar Ln have a pool?
Yes, 27 Terrastar Ln has a pool.
Does 27 Terrastar Ln have accessible units?
No, 27 Terrastar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Terrastar Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Terrastar Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Terrastar Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Terrastar Ln has units with air conditioning.

