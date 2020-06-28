27 Rinehart Road

Amenities

Available November 1! This detached Ladera Ranch home is located on the popular Family Friendly Paseo in award winning Terramor Village! Gorgeous designer upgrades throughout and open concept floorplan has great living spaces throughout. Each of the three bedrooms has their own ensuite bathroom, plus a powder room fro guests and an office nook! Features include real hardwood floors, designer lighting, a fireplace in the living room, crown moulding and ceiling fans. The oversized kitchen has rich dark wood cabinetry, granite counters and state of the art Double oven and 6 burner stove. Remodeled Master Bathroom with beautiful modern step in shower, wood tile flooring, and custom lighting. Other features include owned solar, 2 car attached garage, and two oversized balconies. Walk to Oso Grande Elementary, the water park and skate park and access to trails and much more! Lease includes high speed internet!