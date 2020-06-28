All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

27 Rinehart Road

27 Rinehart Road · No Longer Available
Location

27 Rinehart Road, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

Available November 1! This detached Ladera Ranch home is located on the popular Family Friendly Paseo in award winning Terramor Village! Gorgeous designer upgrades throughout and open concept floorplan has great living spaces throughout. Each of the three bedrooms has their own ensuite bathroom, plus a powder room fro guests and an office nook! Features include real hardwood floors, designer lighting, a fireplace in the living room, crown moulding and ceiling fans. The oversized kitchen has rich dark wood cabinetry, granite counters and state of the art Double oven and 6 burner stove. Remodeled Master Bathroom with beautiful modern step in shower, wood tile flooring, and custom lighting. Other features include owned solar, 2 car attached garage, and two oversized balconies. Walk to Oso Grande Elementary, the water park and skate park and access to trails and much more! Lease includes high speed internet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Rinehart Road have any available units?
27 Rinehart Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 27 Rinehart Road have?
Some of 27 Rinehart Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Rinehart Road currently offering any rent specials?
27 Rinehart Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Rinehart Road pet-friendly?
No, 27 Rinehart Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 27 Rinehart Road offer parking?
Yes, 27 Rinehart Road offers parking.
Does 27 Rinehart Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Rinehart Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Rinehart Road have a pool?
No, 27 Rinehart Road does not have a pool.
Does 27 Rinehart Road have accessible units?
No, 27 Rinehart Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Rinehart Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Rinehart Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Rinehart Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Rinehart Road does not have units with air conditioning.
