27 Danbury

27 Danbury · No Longer Available
Location

27 Danbury, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Come experience the Ladera Ranch lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled home! Complete with all-new chef’s kitchen includes new custom soft-close cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, counters, farm house sink, Thermador stainless steel range, professional appliances and finished with a subway tiled back splash. This Maplewood home includes a bright open floor plan with 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths on a premium cul-de-sac lot. Master suite has been remodeled with full tiled shower, standalone tub, new cabinets, sinks, mirrors and fixtures are included as well. The walk-in closet includes built-in closet organizer and office a private office with custom built-in desk and book case are also inside master suite. The back yard is very private with no neighbors behind and includes a custom patio with BBQ island and artificial turf grassy area. The home has new PEX plumbing and includes energy efficient lighting, new double paned windows, vinyl French doors, new toilets and more! Enjoy all of the amenities that Ladera Ranch offers, including HOA high speed internet, lighted tennis courts, heated swimming pools, water parks, clubhouses, playgrounds, skate park, rock climbing wall, sports fields and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Danbury have any available units?
27 Danbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 27 Danbury have?
Some of 27 Danbury's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Danbury currently offering any rent specials?
27 Danbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Danbury pet-friendly?
No, 27 Danbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 27 Danbury offer parking?
Yes, 27 Danbury offers parking.
Does 27 Danbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Danbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Danbury have a pool?
Yes, 27 Danbury has a pool.
Does 27 Danbury have accessible units?
No, 27 Danbury does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Danbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Danbury does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Danbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Danbury does not have units with air conditioning.

