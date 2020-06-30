27 Danbury

Amenities

Come experience the Ladera Ranch lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled home! Complete with all-new chef’s kitchen includes new custom soft-close cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, counters, farm house sink, Thermador stainless steel range, professional appliances and finished with a subway tiled back splash. This Maplewood home includes a bright open floor plan with 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths on a premium cul-de-sac lot. Master suite has been remodeled with full tiled shower, standalone tub, new cabinets, sinks, mirrors and fixtures are included as well. The walk-in closet includes built-in closet organizer and office a private office with custom built-in desk and book case are also inside master suite. The back yard is very private with no neighbors behind and includes a custom patio with BBQ island and artificial turf grassy area. The home has new PEX plumbing and includes energy efficient lighting, new double paned windows, vinyl French doors, new toilets and more! Enjoy all of the amenities that Ladera Ranch offers, including HOA high speed internet, lighted tennis courts, heated swimming pools, water parks, clubhouses, playgrounds, skate park, rock climbing wall, sports fields and trails.